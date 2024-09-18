Employ Inc. Opens Center of Excellence in Denver

New office space will provide team members with a dedicated space for strategic planning, collaboration and innovation

DENVER, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employ Inc., a leading provider of people-first recruiting and talent acquisition solutions including JazzHR, Lever, Jobvite and NXTThing RPO, today announced the opening of a new office space in Denver, Colo. Located at 1730 Blake Street, Suite 445, Employ’s Center of Excellence will serve as a vital hub for strategic initiatives and operations in Denver, enabling Employ with a more collaborative environment to foster innovation and growth.







Employ’s talent acquisition and recruiting offerings provide customers with foundational to sophisticated hiring solutions to meet their specific needs. As the only company that offers the choice of three world-class ATS solutions, Employ truly listens to customers' needs and matches them to the best solution, not their only solution.

“Denver represents an exciting new chapter for our company,” said Steve Cox, CEO of Employ. “We believe Denver’s robust talent and tech ecosystem will be valuable to our continued growth and instill renewed excitement for what we are building together.”

Employ is also announcing the kick-off of its second JumpStart hiring class this week, welcoming a number of new recruits. Over the course of two weeks, Business Development Representatives will come together for structured learning and real-world practice in a supportive environment for sustained success and strong contribution opportunities.

Employ is currently hiring for Denver and Bangalore-based roles, as well as remote. Click here to apply today. To learn more about Employ and its people-first approach to talent acquisition, visit www.employinc.com.

About Employ Inc:

Employ Inc. provides people-first recruiting solutions that empower companies to overcome their greatest hiring challenges. Serving SMBs to global enterprises, Employ focuses on the unique recruiting needs of each organization — from foundational hiring to sophisticated talent acquisition. Employ is the only organization to offer companies choice in their hiring solutions, providing a curated set of recruiting technologies and services. Together, Employ and its solutions (JazzHR, Lever, Jobvite and NXTThing RPO) serve more than 22,000 customers across multiple industries. For more information, visit www.employinc.com.

