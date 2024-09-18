Paper Tubes Market to Surge with 6.5% CAGR, Projected to Hit US$ 20.7 Billion by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

The paper tube market is poised for significant disruption, as emerging technologies and trends transform the industry's competitive landscape.

Rockville, MD , Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, The global Paper Tube Market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 11.0 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of (2024 to 2034).



Paper tubes are a popular packaging solution among consumers, and they provide high-quality protection for products that require complete moisture protection, such as cream and premium items. The wide range of applications for paper tubes contributes to the growth of packaging, and low cost is expected to favour paper tube production.

Growing awareness of the consumers towards green products enhancing the demand for such products. In the long-run forecast period, a cluster of developed and developing nations shall enhance their market baskets to inculcate plastic-free products that will bolster the paper tubes market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global paper tube market is projected to grow at 6.5% CAGR and reach US$ 20.7 billion by 2034

CAGR and reach by 2034 The market created an opportunity of US$ 9.7 billion between 2024 to 2034

between 2024 to 2034 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 36.9% in 2024

in 2024 Paperboard under material type is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 6.3 billion between 2024 and 2034

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2024 and 2034 East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 2.7 billion between 2024 and 2034

“Paper Tubes are pivotal in industries like food & beverages and consumer goods. Manufacturers are poised to innovate further, enhancing efficiency and integrating into various applications to sustain competitiveness in these key sectors.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Paper Tubes Market:

Key players in the Paper Tubes market are Ace Paper Tubes Corporation, Carvan Paper Products, Valk Industries Inc, Western Container Corp, Chicago Mailing Tube, Premier Paper Tube Inc, Greif, Inc., Merrimac Spool & Reel Co., Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Wes-Pac Converting, Paramount Tube, and Smurfit Kappa Group among other prominent players.

Market Development:

In March 2024, The acquisition of Ipackchem by Greif , a 35-year-old company that is an international leader in the design and manufacture of innovative, high-performance rigid barrier packaging products with uncompromising quality and service.

In September 2023, Sonoco Products Company acquired RTS Packaging, LLC from joint venture partner WestRock, along with one WestRock paper mill in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The acquisition, which was announced on November 9, 2022, will strengthen and expand Sonoco's 100% recycled fiber-based packaging solutions.

Paper Tubes Industry News:

Greif successfully acquired Ipackchem in March 2024. Ipackchem is a 35-year-old global pioneer in the design and production of cutting-edge, high-performance rigid barrier packaging products with unwavering quality and service.

Sonoco Products Company purchased RTS Packaging, LLC and one WestRock paper factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee in September 2023 from joint venture partner WestRock. Sonoco's packaging solutions made entirely of recycled fiber will be strengthened and expanded by the acquisition, which was announced on November 9, 2022.

Smurfit Kappa spent US$ 22 million in its production facilities in Obaly Štúrovo, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic in November 2022. Modern machinery underwent a significant renovation at the two sites in order to boost capacity and satisfy the increased demand from customers for paper-based packaging solutions.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global paper tube market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of material type (paperboard, kraft paper, others (composites and fiberboards)), product type (spiral wound, parallel wound), shape (cylindrical, square, oval, hexagonal, triangular, others), application (packaging, forming & construction, insulating & dampening, spacing, supporting & holding, winding & carrying), end-use industry (food & beverage, consumer goods / retail, construction, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, automotive, electronics, textile and printing, others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and ASEAN, Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

Segmentation of Paper Tubes Industry Research:

Paper Tubes Market by Material Type :

Paperboard

Kraft Paper

Others (composites and fiberboards)

Paper Tubes Market by Product Type :

Spiral Wound

Parallel Wound

Paper Tubes Market by Shape :

Cylindrical

Square

Oval

Hexagonal

Triangular

Other

Paper Tubes Market by Application :

Packaging

Forming & Construction

Insulating & Dampening

Spacing

Supporting & Holding

Winding & Carrying

Paper Tubes Market by End-Use Industry :

Food & Beverage

Consumer Goods / Retail

Construction

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Automotive

Electronics

Textile and Printing

Others

