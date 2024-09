GXO Partners with Reflex Robotics to Deploy New Warehouse Automation

Agreement offers exceptional flexibility on a RaaS model

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced a new agreement with Reflex Robotics, a cutting-edge general-purpose humanoid startup, to pilot Reflex’s robotics solution for deployment into live operations. This is GXO’s second Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) agreement.

The Reflex Robot is an out-of-the-box solution that reaches operational capability within 60 minutes of deployment and ramps to become fully autonomous by learning from human demonstrations over time. The multi-purpose humanoid from Reflex can transition seamlessly between repetitive tasks, from tote transfers between other kinds of automation to product picking.

“We’re pleased to partner with Reflex to develop applications for its Reflex Robot across various tasks in our warehouses,” said Adrian Stoch, Chief Automation Officer of GXO. “Through our operational incubator program, we are deploying cutting edge technology solutions that create new value for our customers, for GXO and our people.”

GXO uses its “operational incubator” program to partner closely with leading developers to validate practical use cases using the warehouse as a real-world laboratory. With the Reflex Robot, GXO is currently co-developing an array of use cases across process paths through a pilot in an omni-channel fulfillment operation for a Fortune 100 retailer. The long-term objective of the agreement is to deploy the Reflex Robot widely across GXO’s operations, easing capacity constraints and enabling GXO’s team members to take on more fulfilling roles.

Ritesh Ragavender, CEO of Reflex Robotics, said, “We’re thrilled that GXO, the leading provider of automated logistics solutions, is partnering with us to further their strategy. We’ve learned a lot from working on site alongside the GXO team, and we’re rapidly accelerating our robot production to support use cases in shelf picking, order replenishment and quality assurance.”

To see the Reflex Robot in action at GXO, click here .

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About Reflex Robotics

Reflex Robotics is building affordable, general-purpose robots to automate repetitive work at warehouses and factories. Founded by a team of MIT alumni with experience building hardware at Tesla, Boston Dynamics, and Amazon, the company is located in New York and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.reflexrobotics.com or follow the company on X @ReflexRobot.

