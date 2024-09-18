Map My Crop Launches Free Crop Monitoring Software for Small Farmers Worldwide

Crop Monitoring Software Map My Crop Logo

Revolutionary platform set to enhance crop yield, reduce input costs, and provide disease forecasting tools for farmers with under 1-2 acre of land.

By offering free crop monitoring software to small farmers worldwide, we are taking a bold step towards democratizing access to precision agriculture tools.” — Ssarika Gemawat

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Map My Crop , the creator of the world’s first 360-degree imagery-based agro suite, today announced the launch of a free crop monitoring software tailored specifically for small farmers with less than 1 acre of land. With the goal of reducing input costs by up to 30% and improving yields by 40%, this cutting-edge software empowers farmers globally to monitor their crops, predict disease outbreaks, receive weather updates, and use advanced scouting tools.The free software is accessible via the Map My Crop platform, which has already benefited over 5.1 million farmers and 20+ enterprises by offering automated farm boundary detection, crop type recognition, drone monitoring, AI-powered water requirement modelling, and more. The platform’s proprietary technology ensures industry-leading accuracy without the need for sensors, making it accessible for any crop, anywhere in the world."We believe that small-scale farmers are the backbone of global agriculture, and they deserve access to the same advanced technology as large enterprises," said Swapnil Jadhav, Founder & CEO of Map My Crop. "By offering this software for free, we are enabling farmers to not only reduce their input costs but also maximize their yields. Farmers like Gosavi in Nagpur, India, have seen a 38% increase in banana crop yield and a 31% reduction in input costs using our technology. Similarly, in Africa, a sugarcane farmer reduced input costs by 42% while boosting yields by 27%."Farmers who use Map My Crop's platform benefit from advanced disease forecasting and weather prediction tools that allow them to act in advance, minimizing potential crop damage. By using high-accuracy maps and models, Map My Crop’s solutions enable small-scale farmers to optimize their farming practices without the need for expensive sensors or complex installations.To access the free crop monitoring software, farmers can log on to app.mapmycrop.com and download the "Map My Crop" app from the App Store or Google Play.About Map My CropMap My Crop is a global leader in agricultural technology, offering a 360-degree imagery-based agro suite that helps farmers optimize crop monitoring and management. The platform provides advanced tools like automated farm boundary detection, drone monitoring, AI-based water requirement modeling, and more, all without the need for sensors. With solutions that improve crop yield and reduce costs, Map My Crop is revolutionizing the agricultural industry for farmers around the world.

