Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Global Market 2024 To Reach $12.56 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 11.3%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cardiac prosthetic devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.40 billion in 2023 to $8.20 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing elderly population with a higher prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, improved surgical techniques, greater awareness among patients and healthcare providers about cardiac health, and supportive government policies and funding for cardiovascular health programs.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The cardiac prosthetic devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $12.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing elderly population prone to cardiovascular diseases, increased spending on healthcare services and devices, favorable insurance and reimbursement scenarios, increased patient preference for advanced treatment options, and higher prevalence of lifestyle-related heart conditions.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market

The prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to propel the growth of the cardiac prosthetic devices market going forward. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are a group of disorders affecting the heart and blood vessels, including conditions such as coronary artery disease, heart attacks, and strokes. The prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is due to unhealthy lifestyles, high rates of obesity, poor diet, lack of physical activity, high-stress levels, and an aging population. Cardiac prosthetic devices play a significant role in managing cardiovascular diseases by supporting or replacing the heart's function or its components.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market Share?

Key players in the cardiac prosthetic devices market include Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Terumo Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd., Hansen Medical Inc., Abiomed Inc., LivaNova PLC, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, ATRICURE INC., CryoLife Inc., LifeTech Scientific Corporation, TTK Healthcare Limited, Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc., Braile Biomedica, Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., St. Jude Medical Inc., Sorin Group, Aortic Innovations Inc., Mic Pacetronixro.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the cardiac prosthetic devices market are focused on developing innovative technologies, such as transcatheter pacing systems, to enhance cardiac function, reduce procedural invasiveness, and improve patient outcomes in managing heart rhythm disorders. A transcatheter pacing system is a minimally invasive device implanted via a catheter to regulate the heart's electrical activity without needing external wires or surgery.

How Is The Global Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Valves, Pacemakers

2) By Applications: Surgery, Research

3) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics Or Cardiac Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market

North America was the largest region in the cardiac prosthetic devices market in 2023. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market Definition

Cardiac prosthetic devices are medical devices designed to support or replace the heart's function or its components. These devices treat various cardiac conditions and are essential in managing patients with heart failure or structural heart problems.

Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global cardiac prosthetic devices market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cardiac prosthetic devices market size, cardiac prosthetic devices market drivers and trends, cardiac prosthetic devices market major players, cardiac prosthetic devices competitors' revenues, and across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

