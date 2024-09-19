Global Retail Oil And Gas Logistics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Retail Oil And Gas Logistics Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The retail oil and gas logistics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.04 billion in 2023 to $1.11 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the upsurge in oil and gas exploration and production activities, the rise in the number of automobiles on roads, the increasing demand for energy products such as gasoline, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), and rising urbanization and industrialization.

The retail oil and gas logistics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growing demand for contract logistic service, shifting freight from over-the-road to intermodal transportation, increasing demand for efficient retail oil and gas logistics services, demand for energy products, and rising investments in infrastructure development.

The growing demand for oil and natural gas is expected to propel the growth of the retail oil and gas logistics market going forward. Oil and natural gas are the energy sources that are extracted through drilling. The growing demand for oil and natural gas can be attributed to economic growth, seasonal weather patterns, fuel switching, and inventory management. Retail oil and gas logistics manage the efficient transport and distribution of oil and natural gas from production sites to retail locations. It enhances the oil and gas's operational efficiency and ensures a steady and reliable supply of energy products to meet consumer demand.

Key players in the market include DHL Group, CMA CGM Group, Gulf Agency Company Limited, Deutsche Bahn AG, Kuehne + Nagel Management AG, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Bollore SE, Expeditors International, GEODIS, Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P, PSA International Pte Ltd., Noatum HOLDINGS S.L.U., Panalpina World Transport, ASCO Group Limited, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd., Halcon Primo Logistics Pte Ltd., Tudor International Freight Ltd., Riada Shipping and Logistics, Reliance Logistics Group Inc., ACI Cargo, Berrio Logistics Pvt. Ltd.

Major companies operating in the retail oil and gas logistics market are making significant investments to enhance their logistics operations and sustainability initiatives. The investment aims to reduce carbon emissions and support commitment to sustainable logistics solutions.

1) By Type: Upstream, Midstream, Downstream

2) By Operator: Private, Public

3) By License Type: Company Owned Company Operated, Company Owned Dealer Operated, Dealer Owned Dealer Operated

4) By Transportation Type: Railroad Transportation, Tanker Trucks Transportation

5) By Application: Offshore, Onshore

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Retail oil and gas logistics refers to the specialized processes in managing the supply chain for petroleum products from refineries or distribution centers to retail outlets such as gas stations. It encompasses the planning, implementing, and controlling of the efficient and cost-effective flow and storage of petroleum products, ensuring they reach their intended destinations promptly.

The Retail Oil And Gas Logistics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on retail oil and gas logistics market size, retail oil and gas logistics market drivers and trends, retail oil and gas logistics market major players and retail oil and gas logistics market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

