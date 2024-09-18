Allied Market

The rise in need to observe consumer behavior, such as buying & selection pattern, and time spent by customers in retail stores, responsible for market growth.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Global AI-powered Video Analytics Market | Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023-2032." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. Rise in the demand for technological advancements and integration of artificial intelligence in the field of video analytics across the industries for the inspection of the business functions drive the market growth. In addition, demand for security cameras for the surveillance of assets and machineries are expected to propel the growth of this market. Rise in the necessity of business intelligence, insights to understand consumer behavior, and collection of data for analytical computation are the major factors that provide opportunities for the growth of AI- powered video analytics market.The AI-powered video analytics refers to the surveillance system used by the enterprises to keep an eye on the business operations and detect time & space events in videos automatically. In addition to this, it is very complicated to maintain and monitor video surveillance while dealing with number of cameras as it uses lot of manpower. The main objective of this software is to identify, recognize, and track the object with real time video analytics. Furthermore, storage of space for data and rise in cases of internet breach in video surveillance are the major challenges for this market. The main objective of this software is to identify, recognize, and track the object with real time video analytics. Furthermore, storage of space for data and rise in cases of internet breach in video surveillance are the major challenges for this market. However, the adoption of the latest technology by the various sectors like retail, healthcare, and traffic control are expected to propel the growth of AI-powered video analytics market in the upcoming years. COVID-19 Scenario Analysis● The outbreak of COVID-19 virus in December 2019 affected majority of the countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The pandemic is expected to have negative impact on the global artificial intelligence powered video analytics market in 2020.● With rise of the global health crisis, various enterprises are facing several challenges in operating business functions like production, sales, and after sales services, thus resulting in shutdown of business functions.● However, video analysis and surveillance technology were able to make a significant growth in the market with the help of government initiatives, such as surveillance on public places for lockdown and social distancing measures, which played significant role in limiting the spread of disease. Based on Region, the market share was dominated by North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)The key players profiled in market analysis are 3VR Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., IntelliVision Corp., Gorilla Technology Group Inc., Agent Video Intelligence Ltd.,, Anixter Inc., Dolby Laboratories Inc., Genetec Inc., BriefCam Ltd., Axis Communications AB. Key Benefits of the Report● This study presents analytical depiction of the AI-powered video analytics market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.● The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the market share.● The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the growth scenario of the market.● Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers in the market.● The report provides a detailed market analysis based on the present and future competitive intensity of the market. Questions Answered in the AI-powered Video Analytics Market Research Report● Who are the leading players active in AI-powered video analytics market?● What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on AI-powered video analytics market?● What current trends would influence the market in the next few years??● What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the AI-powered video analytics market?● What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps? 