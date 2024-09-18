Dream Hill, real estate development company, started to support cryptocurrency as a payment method. CryptoProcessing became the partner in this case.

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyprus-based real estate becomes crypto-friendly thanks to CryptoProcessing

Recently, Dream Hill, a Cyprus-based real estate development company, started to support cryptocurrency as a payment method. CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid, one of the recognized leaders in providing crypto payment solutions, became the partner in this case. Now, with CryptoProcessing's assistance, clients who buy apartments can pay for them seamlessly, easily, quickly, and securely using cryptocurrency.

"The Cyprus real estate market is not only a lucrative investment market but also a relocation opportunity for those who made wise investments in the past. With the increasing internationalisation of high earners, entrepreneurs, and IT specialists, it is becoming increasingly important for sellers to offer flexible, international money transfer options. We are glad to provide our clients new opportunities to purchase the property on the Cyprus market with legal, compliant, and secure options such as cryptocurrency payments", – comments Savvas Savva, Dream Hill CEO.

The first transactions have already taken place. After all necessary AML checks on the buyer and the seller, CryptoProcessing facilitated the transaction, accepting cryptocurrency from their accounts and delivering Dream Hill with a usual EUR transfer to their bank account.

"Crypto payments are no longer a fun activity for freaks and geeks. It's a powerful, rapidly growing financial force that more and more businesses choose today. There is a logical explanation for this — 617 million people already hold and pay crypto, — says Max Krupyshev, CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid CEO. — There are obvious benefits for business, such as lower transaction fees, faster and cheaper cross-border payments, and access to a growing global audience. Widespread crypto adoption is already here — people use crypto weekly for purchases. By the end of 2024, Cyprus is set to adopt new regulations governing the cryptocurrency sphere, known as MiCA – Markets in Crypto Assets, to protect investors, increase transparency on crypto exchanges, and combat money laundering".

CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid Reference:

CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid is one of the leaders in providing crypto payments for businesses. With more than 10 years of cryptocurrency expertise, CryptoProcessing offers payment solutions to hundreds of merchants worldwide. The company processes over 800 million euros in crypto monthly.

Dream Hill Reference:

Dream Hill is a Cyprus-based real estate development company operating since 2018 and has accomplished several projects since then.

