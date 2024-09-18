PHILIPPINES, September 18 - Press Release

September 18, 2024 Tolentino: landmark measures to enshrine, strengthen international recognition for the West Philippine Sea "The West Philippine Sea will be enshrined in our law, and will gain stronger recognition and support from the international community." This sums up the significance of passing the proposed Maritime Zones Act and Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act, particularly in asserting the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino. "There will now be a recognition of the name 'West Philippine Sea.' For the first time, a law enshrines it, whereas before, there was only an Executive Order," Tolentino said at the weekly Kapihan sa Manila Bay hosted by veteran journalist Marichu Villanueva. "And then, we will submit these laws to the United Nations, the International Maritime Organization (IMO), and ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization), which in turn, will vet and update their respective member-nations on these measures. This will strengthen international recognition in our favor," the senator added. He explained that while both measures are domestic laws, their core are built on the principles of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and the landmark 2016 Hague Arbitral Ruling, which heavily favored the Philippines while invalidating China's controversial nine-dash line claim. "Step by step, we are able to integrate the principles of international law in our own laws, by defining our territorial sea, contiguous zone, exclusive economic zone, sea bed, and more," he continued. "If you notice, more and more nations are committing to support us. The more countries accepting this doctrine and helping us, the better for us," said the senator, referring to the bilateral agreements being forged with such countries as Japan and Germany. Tolentino likewise dismissed speculations that the twin measures could further escalate the situation in the Philippine maritime features being claimed by China. "This is not a provocation, nor meant to escalate tensions, but rather an invitation to recognize international law and order," asserted the senator, who is the principal author and sponsor of the two landmark bills. "If these measures were to escalate anything," the senator noted, "it would be the Filipinos' sense of pride and nationalism." Citing an example, he said that airlines and shipping lines would start referring to the West Philippine Sea, instead of blanketly referring to the latter as part of the South China Sea. More important than the international nomenclature, however, Tolentino underscored that this assertion encompasses the country's claim over maritime features in its territory, as well as the energy and minerals deposited underneath, which he said rightfully belong to present and future generations of Filipinos. Tolentino: Pagkilala sa 'West Philippine Sea,' palalakasin ng Maritime Zones Act at Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act Naniniwala si Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino na palalakasin ang pagkilala sa 'West Philippine Sea' sa ating batas at sa international community kapag naisabatas ang panukalang Maritime Zones Act at Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act. Ito ang ipinahayag ni Tolentino, may akda ng dalawang panukala, na aniya'y nagsusulong sa soberanya at territorial integrity ng bansa. "Mas lalawak ang pagkilala sa terminong 'West Philippine Sea.' Sa unang pagkakataon ay papangalanan ito sa ating batas, na dati'y sa pamamagitan ng Executive Order lamang," paliwanag ni Tolentino sa lingguhang Kapihan sa Manila Bay na pinamumunuan ng mamamahayag na si Marichu Villanueva. "Kapag naipasa ay isusumite ng pamahalaan ang dalawang batas sa United Nations, at sa International Maritime Organization (IMO), at ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization), na sya namang mamamahagi ng mga ito para sa kaalaman ng mga bansang miyembro nito," dagdag pa nya. Bagama't ang dalawang panukala ay maituturing na 'domestic laws,' nakapaloob naman umano rito ang mga prinsipyo ng international law, partikular ang 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), at ang makasaysayang 2016 Hague Arbitral Ruling, na pumabor sa Pilipinas, habang nagbasura sa kontrobersyal na nine-dash line claim ng China. "Unti-unti ay inilalagay natin ang mga prinsipyo ng international law sa konteksto ng Pilipinas sa pamamagitan ng paglilinaw sa ating territorial sea, contiguous zone, exclusive economic zone, sea bed, at iba pa," ayon kay Tolentino, pangunahing may-akda at sponsor ng dalawang panukala. "Kung inyong mapapansin, parami na nang parami ang mga bansang sumusuporta sa atin. Habang mas marami ang kumikilala sa mga isinusulong nating doktrina, mas makakatulong ito sa ating pambansang interes," dagdag ng senador. Samantala, pinabulaanan ni Tolentino ang ispekulasyon na palalalain lang ng dalawang panukala ang sitwasyon sa mga teritoryo ng bansa na inaangkin ng China. "Wala tayong intensyon na manghamon o magpataas ng tensyon, sa halip, ito'y dapat ituring bilang imbitasyon para kilalanin ang pandaigdigang kaayusan at batas," diin nya. "Kung mayroon man itong patataasin, ito ay ang dangal at nasyonalismo ng mga Pilipino." Bilang halimbawa, aniya, ay magsisimulang kilalanin ng mga airline at shipping line ang West Philippine Sea, imbis na tukuyin ito bilang bahagi lamang ng South China Sea. Ngunit higit sa pagkilala sa pangalan, palalakasin din ng mga batas ang pag gigiit ng Pilipinas sa karapatan at soberanya nito sa mga maritime fearures, gayundin sa yamang enerhiya at mga mineral na nakapaloob dito, na aniya'y pagmamay-ari ng kasalukuyan at mga susunod na henerasyon ng mga Pilipino.

