XWiki SAS marks 20 years of open-source ethical business with a special Summit and party

XWiki SAS celebrates 20 years of open-source innovation with an anniversary party honoring the community behind its success

Open source is a long game! We’re proud of the resilient path we’ve taken, and we’re excited to continue building tools that give users the freedom and control they deserve.” — Ludovic Dubost

PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- XWiki SAS, a pioneer in open-source software, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a unique event combining a summit and a celebration party dedicated to the community that has shaped its journey. On September 19, 2024, clients, partners, employees, alumni, and supporters of open source will gather aboard the Loceynius barge at Solférino port in Paris for a day of knowledge sharing, reflection, and celebration of two decades of open-source excellence.Founded in 2004, XWiki SAS has been a key advocate in the open-source software movement, consistently promoting transparency, collaboration, and user control. Over the past 20 years, XWiki has remained committed to these values, becoming a trusted provider of collaborative solutions. The company has stood firm in its belief that open-source software empowers organizations to manage and share knowledge freely, while giving users ownership and control over their data.The XWiki 20th Anniversary Summit will bring together members of the open-source community for a day of interactive presentations, product showcases, and workshops. Attendees will hear from XWiki’s leadership team, including Founder and CEO Ludovic Dubost, as they reflect on the company’s evolution and share their vision for the future. The summit will highlight the latest product innovations, showcase collaborative research projects such as CryptPad and OpenDesk + Nextcloud , and feature real-world use cases from clients like HLS and SFR.“We’ve always believed in building software that’s open, collaborative, and puts control in the hands of users,” says Ludovic Dubost. “Celebrating 20 years of ethical open-source business is not just about looking back, but about engaging with our community to shape the future. This summit is a reflection of our commitment to innovation, transparency, and community-driven development.”The summit will also include a special keynote speech by Frank Karlitschek, CEO of Nextcloud, highlighting the importance of partnerships within the open-source ecosystem. Guests will participate in workshops led by XWiki experts, where they can dive deeper into the latest features, and contribute their insights to help shape XWiki’s product roadmap.The day will transition from knowledge sharing to celebration. The evening will conclude with a vibrant party honoring XWiki’s community of employees, alumni, and supporters. “This party is not just a celebration of our achievements, but of the people and the values that have guided us from the beginning—resilience, transparency, and the belief in open collaboration,” says Mr. Dubost.One of XWiki’s core missions over the years has been its commitment to digital sovereignty. In an era where big tech companies dominate and control vast amounts of data, XWiki has consistently focused on giving users the tools to manage their digital infrastructure independently.As XWiki looks toward the future, the anniversary summit and celebration serve as a moment to reaffirm its commitment to creating software that aligns with the values of openness, community, and user empowerment. “Open source is a long game,” Dubost reflects. “We’re proud of the resilient path we’ve taken, and we’re excited to continue building tools that give users the freedom and control they deserve.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.