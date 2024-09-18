Rebuilding Plans for Critically Depleted Fish Stocks Could Signal the Beginning of Historic Recovery for Canada’s Oceans

OTTAWA, Traditional, Unceded Territory of the Algonquin Anishnaabeg People, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) has taken a critical step toward restoring the health of Canada’s oceans with the release of two pivotal rebuilding plans for Southern Newfoundland cod and Atlantic mackerel. These plans are the first in a series aimed at bringing back depleted stocks, with new plans for groundfish, herring and salmon expected soon. Two additional stocks were granted short-term extensions and had their rebuilding plans approved in July. If the government continues publishing high-quality rebuilding plans, it could reverse decades of overfishing and mismanagement that have devastated marine ecosystems.



“This is a pivotal moment for the health of our oceans,” said Rebecca Schijns, Fishery Scientist, Oceana Canada. “If these plans are implemented effectively, cod and mackerel stocks can recover, supporting healthier ecosystems and stronger coastal economies. It’s crucial that the government moves swiftly to ensure the recovery of all critically depleted fish populations.”

Over the past seven years, Oceana Canada’s annual Fishery Audit has shown that only a third of Canadian fish and invertebrate populations are considered healthy. This demonstrates an urgent need for robust rebuilding strategies. The 2022 Fisheries Act regulations provide clear requirements for rebuilding depleted fish stocks and offer a path to recovery. However, only 30 fish stocks are currently governed by these regulations. The government has yet to ensure that the law applies to all of Canada’s major fish stocks, despite the pressing need. Oceana Canada continues to advocate for the inclusion of all remaining fish stocks under the Fisheries Act to trigger necessary rebuilding actions and ensure long-term recovery with science-based management.



The rebuilding plans for Atlantic mackerel and Southern Newfoundland cod provide a template for the work ahead. Both plans outline transparent, evidence-based approaches to restoring these stocks towards healthy levels within specified timelines, while also considering the socioeconomic and cultural importance of fishing for coastal communities. For example, Atlantic mackerel could recover as early as 2028/29, while Southern Newfoundland cod could recover by 2036. These long-term strategies offer much-needed stability and a healthier future for both fisheries and the communities that rely on them.

Despite these promising developments, significant challenges remain. The government continues to allow overfishing on Northern cod and capelin, despite clear warnings of continuing decline. A second list of at least six critical stocks, including Scotia-Fundy herring and Gulf yellowtail flounder, urgently awaits regulatory action to prevent further depletion.

“The government has been slow to meet its legal obligations under the Fisheries Act despite the fact that Canadians expect the government to consistently implement its own laws and apply them to all fish populations.” adds Schijns, “While these rebuilding plans are a critical milestone, they are just the beginning. Urgent action is needed, and the stakes are high for Canada’s fisheries and oceans.”

Oceana Canada was established as an independent charity in 2015 and is part of the largest international advocacy group dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Oceana Canada has successfully campaigned to ban single-use plastics, end the shark fin trade, make rebuilding depleted fish populations the law, improve the way fisheries are managed and protect marine habitat. We work with civil society, academics, fishers, Indigenous Peoples and governments to return Canada’s formerly vibrant oceans to health and abundance. By restoring Canada’s oceans, we can strengthen our communities, reap greater economic and nutritional benefits, and protect our future. Find out more at www.oceana.ca.

Media contacts: Vaishali Dassani, Oceana Canada, vdassani@oceana.ca, 647-294-3335;

Angela Pinzon, Pilot PMR, angela.pinzon@pilotpmr.com, 647-295-0517

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.