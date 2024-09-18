A transport crew rape a 16-year-old girl in Malaita Province

A 20-year-old male person raped a 16-year-old girl at Kwailabesi area in North Malaita, Malaita Province recently.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Inspector Michael Ramosaea says, “The 20-year-old male person is a crew for a public transport provider for the Northern Malaita road.”

Supervising PPC Ramosaea says, “The victim dropped off at around 7pm on the main road and walked along the bush track to her home village. The victim was on her way home when the horrific incident occurred.”

Inspector Ramosaea says, “It was alleged that the suspect followed the victim, raped and assaulted the victim causing several other injuries on her body.”

Mr. Ramosaea says, “The victim went home and reported the incident to her relatives who then contacted the Maluu police and reported the matter. The victim was referred to Kilufii hospital after the incident.”

Auki police went to the suspect’s home to apprehend him but he had already escaped the day before police arrived.

This is a serious offence and the suspect will be charged as soon as he is apprehended.

“I appeal to relatives, friends and individuals who may know the whereabouts of the suspect to come forward and inform your police. For a safer Malaita we all need to work together in putting away individuals who no longer make our home safe,” Supervising PPC Ramosaea said.

//End//