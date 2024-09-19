Global Physiotherapy Equipment And Accessories Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Physiotherapy Equipment And Accessories Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The physiotherapy equipment and accessories market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $17.28 billion in 2023 to $18.34 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for home healthcare services, improper eating habits and a stressful lifestyle, favorable healthcare reforms, expansion of home-based and telerehabilitation services, and growing medical tourism and cross-border healthcare.

The physiotherapy equipment and accessories market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $23.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to well-established healthcare infrastructure, increasing emphasis on preventive care and wellness, rising demand for personalized rehabilitation solutions, increasing adoption of physiotherapy in non-traditional settings, and rising health consciousness.

A rising incidence of sports injuries is expected to propel the growth of the physiotherapy equipment and accessories market going forward. Sports injuries refer to physical injuries sustained during athletic activities or exercise. The incidence of sports injuries is rising due to increasing participation in high-intensity sports and insufficient injury prevention measures. Physiotherapy equipment and accessories help people with sports injuries by aiding in pain relief, promoting healing, improving mobility, and facilitating rehabilitation.

Key players in the market include Enovis Corporation, DJO Global, Sanitas Physical Therapy, BTL Corporate, Performance Health, Zynex Medical Inc, Dynatronics Corporation, Storz Medical AG, Enraf-Nonius B.V., A. Algeo Ltd, Zimmer Medizin System GmbH, Mectronic Medicale S.r.l, SEERS Medical Ltd, Life Care Systems, GymnaUniphy N.V., EMS Physio Ltd., ITO Co Ltd, Whitehall Manufacturing, HMS Medical Systems, Chinesport S.p.A., Johari Digital Healthcare, RehabMedic Srl, Everyway Medical Instruments Co Ltd, Massage Therapy Concepts.

Major companies operating in the physiotherapy equipment and accessories market are focused on developing advanced products, such as artificial intelligence-based physiotherapy devices, to enhance treatment accuracy and patient outcomes. Artificial intelligence-based physiotherapy devices refer to advanced systems that use AI algorithms to enhance, personalize, and optimize physical rehabilitation and therapy treatments.

1) By Product: Equipment, Accessories

2) By Application: Musculoskeletal, Neurology, Pediatrics, Cardiovascular And Pulmonary, Other Applications

3) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Physiotherapy And Rehabilitation Centers, Other End Users

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Physiotherapy equipment and accessories refer to the various tools and devices used by physiotherapists to aid in the assessment, treatment, and rehabilitation of patients. They support therapeutic exercises, pain relief, and the improvement of physical function and mobility. These tools are essential in facilitating effective physiotherapy practices.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global physiotherapy equipment and accessories market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Physiotherapy Equipment And Accessories Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on physiotherapy equipment and accessories market size, physiotherapy equipment and accessories market drivers and trends and physiotherapy equipment and accessories market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

