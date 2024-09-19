Central Venous Catheters Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

Central Venous Catheters Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow from $3.61 billion in 2023 to $3.94 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The central venous catheters market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.61 billion in 2023 to $3.94 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in chronic diseases, rise in enhanced infection control, rise in demand for intravenous therapy, increase in use in medical emergencies, and rise in use in trauma care.

The central venous catheters market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.62 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, increasing focus on infection prevention, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and increasing number of cardiovascular patients.

Growth Driver Of The Central Venous Catheters Market

The rising cases of kidney diseases is expected to propel the growth of the central venous catheter market going forward. The increasing incidence of kidney diseases is driven by factors such as rising rates of chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, which require interventions such as central venous catheters for essential treatments such as dialysis. Central venous catheters assist in managing kidney diseases by providing essential access to hemodialysis, medication administration, nutritional support, and frequent blood draws.

Key players in the market include Medtronic plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Terumo Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Cook Group Incorporated, ICU Medical Inc., Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd, Merit Medical Systems Inc, Vygon SAS, AngioDynamics Inc., Argon Medical Devices Inc., Poly Medicure Limited, Vogt Medical Vertrieb GmbH, MedCath Corporation, GaltNeedleTech Inc., Romsons International, Newtech Medical Devices Private Limited, NIPRO Medical Corporation, DemeTECH Corporation, Scitech Medical Products SA, Prodimed, P. K. Scientific & Chemicals.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Central Venous Catheters Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the central venous catheter market are developing advanced ultrasound systems to enhance precision and safety during catheter insertion procedures. Advanced ultrasound systems improve central venous catheter placement by providing real-time visualization, increasing accuracy, reducing complications, and improving patient comfort and procedural efficiency.

1) By Type: Single-lumen, Double-lumen, Triple-lumen, Other Types

2) By Property: Antimicrobial Coated, Non-Antimicrobial Coated

3) By Application: Jugular Vein, Subclavian Vein, Femoral Vein, Other Applications

4) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

North America was the largest region in the central venous catheters market in 2023. The regions covered in the central venous catheters market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Central venous catheters (CVCs) are medical devices inserted into large veins for long-term intravenous therapy, medication administration, and blood draws. They enable rapid treatment delivery, reduce the need for repeated needle sticks, and allow for critical patient monitoring, making them essential for complex medical care.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global central venous catheters market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Central Venous Catheters Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on central venous catheters market size, central venous catheters market drivers and trends and central venous catheters market growth across geographies. The central venous catheters market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

