Gathering Night by Bocheng Lv Receives Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Gathering Night

Innovative Club Design Recognized for Exceptional Use of Space and Environmentally Friendly Materials

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Gathering Night by Bocheng Lv as a Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious award celebrates the most innovative and well-executed designs from around the world, making it a significant achievement for Bocheng Lv and their team.Gathering Night's recognition by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award highlights its relevance to current trends and needs within the industry. The design's innovative use of space, environmentally friendly materials, and unique atmosphere align with the evolving standards and practices of interior design. This award-winning project serves as an inspiration for designers and companies seeking to create spaces that prioritize both functionality and sustainability.What sets Gathering Night apart is its creative adaptation to the irregular floors and low ceiling heights of the bar area. By utilizing different height differences, the design creates a dynamic and engaging spatial experience for guests. The use of natural materials such as Dulux paint, metal bricks, and rock slabs not only contributes to the overall aesthetic but also conveys a strong environmental awareness.The Silver A' Design Award serves as a motivation for Bocheng Lv and their team to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design. This recognition may inspire future projects that further explore the potential of sustainable materials and innovative spatial solutions. As the industry evolves, Gathering Night stands as a testament to the power of design in creating memorable and environmentally conscious experiences.Interested parties may learn more at:About Bocheng LvLv Bocheng is committed to designing residential and commercial spaces, mainly serving the weak social classes. During the process, he improves and creates the necessary living environment and experience for local people with design needs, and has gained recognition from clients. In practice, he also adheres to the principle of design originating from life and returning to life. He often says a few words of painting, sees clients living in his designed projects, and smiles and thanks them, which is his design motivation and source. Bocheng Lv is from China.About Lv Bocheng Interior Design StudioThe studio was established in 2015 with the aim of solving the problem of human indoor architectural atmosphere, connecting humans and life in the form of bridges, moderately leading the trend, and focusing on retail, clubhouses, hotels, and offices. It is a design only studio with a professional interior design team, an external joint construction team, and a garden and engineering team, with complete supporting facilities and high completion rate, Most of the customers are repeat customers, with sufficient orders and stable long-term development; The studio has a comprehensive material library and a comfortable environment, with benefits.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation. This prestigious award acknowledges creations that combine aesthetic appeal with functionality, reflecting the designer's skill and understanding. Silver A' Design Award recipients are celebrated for their contributions to advancing industry standards and practices. Their work often features original innovations and makes a significant impact on improving everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensuring only the most deserving designs receive this esteemed recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a respected competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. It attracts a diverse range of participants, including visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands. By participating, entrants can showcase their creativity, gain international recognition, and be acknowledged for their superior design capabilities. The A' Design Award is an international and juried competition, organized across all industries since 2008. Now in its 16th year, the ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://commercialinterioraward.com

