Web Application Firewall Market Size Forecasted to Grow at 20.88% CAGR, Reaching USD 25.6 billion by 2031

The global web application firewall market is growing due to rising demand for cloud solutions, stricter regulations, and expanding applications.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global web application firewall market size generated $3.9 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $25.6 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 20.8% from 2021 to 2030.Surge in demand for cloud-based solutions, increase in number of cyber-attacks, stringent industry standards & regulatory compliance, and rise in application areas drive the growth of the global web application firewall market. However, scarcity of trained professionals restrains the market growth. Contrarily, advanced protection capabilities of web application firewalls over next-generation network firewall (NGFW) and intrusion prevention systems (IPS) create new opportunities in the coming years.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 210 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2759 Covid-19 Scenario1. Owing to the adoption of a work-from-home culture and remote working practices during the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for web application firewalls increased considerably to ensure endpoint security and protect against data breaches.2. In addition, there has been a scarcity of resources for security teams within the enterprises to address different security issues. This, in turn, raised the demand for web application firewall solutions.3. Data center services, cloud computing providers, and other online support providers availed various benefits of web application firewalls during the pandemic.Based on deployment type, the on-premise segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global web application firewall market, and is estimated to continue its lead position in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to factors such as lack of additional capital for the procurement of essential hardware and software. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 23.0% from 2021 to 2030, owing to reduction in cost of deployment for enterprises.For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2759 Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than one-fourth of the global web application firewall industry, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in customer base and rise in adoption of online banking services. However, the manufacturing segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 24.7% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, North America contributed the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global web application firewall market, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2030. This is attributed to increase in investments in the defense sector and technological advancements in the telecommunication industry. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period, owing to rise in investments in web application firewall solutions among countries such as China, Japan, Thailand, India, and Indonesia.Leading Market PlayersApplicure Technologies Ltd.Qualys, Inc.Akamai Technologies, Inc.Barracuda Networks, Inc.Citrix Systems, Inc.F5 Networks, Inc.Imperva, Inc.Fortinet, Inc.Cloudflare, Inc.Radware Ltd.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/web-application-firewall-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. 