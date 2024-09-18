25% of paint buyers in rural India buy 10+ liters at a time; 1 in 2 buy at least once a year - Aroscop Report Reveals

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brands must be more data-driven to maintain relevance in India's rapidly evolving, lucrative, challenging rural markets. Aroscop deployed its ASK1 Consumer Insights Tool to derive valuable insights into the paint preferences, perceptions, and usage of rural consumers in India. With 1,461 responses, this hyper-local survey reveals key trends that paint manufacturers and marketers can leverage to refine strategies, enhance product offerings, and enhance their connections with this crucial demographic.To reach the rural audience exclusively, Aroscop deployed its pioneering rural intelligence & targeting solution. Aroscop’s Rural Intelligence includes a labeled dataset on over 650k+ villages in India segmented by parameters including demographics, affluence, technographics, presence of amenities, presence of government bodies/offices, population, and more.To reduce wastage and to ensure only the rural population is eligible for the study, Aroscop used its cutting-edge polygon targeting. This entails creating shapes specific to each village, covering their most densely populated areas to create precise geo fences for the survey questionnaire to deploy.Usage Patterns and Paint Quantities:When it comes to the type of paint used, 43.8% of respondents opt for water-based paint. Water-based options being more economical, easier to apply, and offering sufficient durability make it an easy choice for the discerning and price-sensitive rural Indian paint market.36.8% of respondents typically purchase less than 1 liter of paint at a time, suggesting that many rural consumers buy paint in small quantities as needed, likely due to budget constraints. On the other end of the spectrum, 25% purchase more than 10 liters, indicating a sizable market segment for bulk buyers—often for larger projects or regular maintenance.Frequency and Purpose of Paint Use:51.6% of respondents paint their homes or other structures once a year. This annual cycle is mostly driven by either routine maintenance or festive occasions. 35.2% of rural Indian consumers primarily use paint for home interiors, emphasizing indoor aesthetics.Shopping Preferences and Availability:The survey also found that 34.5% of respondents purchase paint from local hardware stores, outlining the importance of having a strong retail presence in rural areas. Despite digital channels slowly gaining traction, physical outlets remain the primary point of sale for paints in these regions.54.2% of respondents rate paint brand availability as either “Excellent” or “Good”. However, the nearly 30% rating it as poor or very poor indicates a clear opportunity for brands to focus on their distribution networks.Primary Motivation: Maintenance and Protection:Among the primary reasons for painting, 50% of respondents cited maintenance and protection, with 30% specifically pointing to maintenance. This data aligns with the trend of periodic home upkeep and indicates that brands can cater to this need with durable, cost-effective products. Price remains the leading factor in purchase decisions, influencing 31.8% of respondents, followed by quality considerations for about a quarter of them.Challenges and Desired Improvements:The biggest challenge rural consumers face when purchasing paint is choosing the right quality or type, a concern expressed by 40.6% of respondents. About 20% struggle to find eco-friendly options, indicating a growing demand for environmentally responsible products. Brands need to address these pain points to increase their market share.Media Influence and the Role of Celebrity Endorsements:Celebrity endorsements influence the purchasing decisions of 62.7% of respondents. With a significant portion of this market impacted by prominent figures, brands can strategically deploy endorsements to boost credibility and appeal. Traditional media, particularly TV, remains a key channel for brand discovery, with 25% of respondents citing TV ads as their main source of information. Social media and online search also play a growing role, collectively accounting for a similar percentage of influence.Strategic Implications for Paint Brands:The findings from Aroscop’s hyper-local survey offer a roadmap for paint brands aiming to penetrate rural markets effectively. By focusing on affordability, quality, and brand visibility—while also addressing the specific pain points identified in this study—brands can enhance their positioning in rural India. By leveraging local retail networks and celebrity endorsements brands can drive deeper engagement and stronger brand loyalty.Some of the findings of this report are similar to those mentioned in the report - “Cement Buying Behaviour” released by Aroscop and marketers can use these insights to craft targeted strategies that resonate with rural consumers.Aroscop’s Capabilities in Understanding Rural Markets:Aroscop’s ASK1 platform enabled efficient data gathering using polygon targeting and rich datasets. By defining micro-boundaries and segmenting respondents based on geographic and demographic factors, the platform ensured comprehensive and actionable insights. The platform's support for over 10 local languages allowed for authentic responses, while its scalability facilitated a broad reach across rural areas without compromising data depth. These capabilities helped the survey capture rural consumer preferences effectively.Contact us to learn more about this study, download the report , and explore how Aroscop can help your company with polygon targeting, advanced programmatic advertising solutions, hyper-personalization, real-time bidding, audience segmentation, and actionable consumer insights.About AroscopAroscop is a data-first advertising technology company that provides flexible and transparent advertising solutions for brands and agencies of all sizes. We help clients target and deliver customized ads through our Proprietary Programmatic Demand Side Platform that incorporates geospatial intelligence coupled with polygon targeting and market research. We also have a holistic Consumer Insights Platform called ASK1 that helps you draw insights from your audience directly to understand their behavior and trends in the best way possible.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.