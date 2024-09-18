MPD Arrests Suspect in Northwest Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in a burglary of an establishment.

On Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at approximately 12:40 a.m., the victims reported that they arrived at the establishment in the 300 block of H Street, Northwest, and observed damage to the front door and a suspect inside. The suspect initially refused to leave and threatened to stab and kill the victims. The suspect then fled the scene with stolen property. The victims provided a lookout of the suspect to responding officers. A short time later, the officers located the suspect in possession of the stolen property in the 600 block of H Street, Northwest.

Officers arrested 45-year-old Antonie Gibson of no fixed address and transported him to the First District Police Station. He was charged with Burglary Two and Threats to Kidnap or Injure a Person.

CCN: 24143737