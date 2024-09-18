At 14.1% CAGR Digital Marketing Software Market Expected to Reach $181.0 billion, Globally, by 2030

Digital Marketing Software Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global digital marketing software market size was valued at $48.4 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $181.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2030.In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, most of the companies are operating online and thus, need to increase their customer reach and advertise their product offerings with the help of digital marketing software. Thus, the pandemic has a positive impact on the digital marketing software industry.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2475 Digital marketing is the process of marketing products or services to potential customers via digital channels and the internet. Digital marketing has the same goals as traditional marketing, the only difference is the medium used to convey the marketing message. Various digital marketing activities, such as search engine optimization (SEO), social media marketing (SMM), email marketing, search engine marketing (SEM), and content creation are used by businesses to promote their brand to their potential consumers or to retain their customers.Digital marketing allows businesses to allocate their marketing resources to the right set of people through the right channels. This ensures optimal use of resources and higher conversion rates. Thus, it has become a very integral part of all kinds of businesses in present era. And especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, digital marketing has turned into a necessity. Ideally, it is one of the most effective ways to reach target market while they are stuck at home and spending a lot of time on the internet. Consequently, this has given a boost to the scope of digital marketing careers. To run smoothly, companies need digital marketing professionals and experts, and thus the job market is growing tremendously.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2475 By region, the global digital marketing software market is being dominated by North America in 2020, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. The region witnessed immense potential growth in the digital marketing software market owing to increase in demand from the media & entertainment industries in the region. Further, the ecommerce industry in the region has increased demand for digital marketing software. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness exponential growth in the digital marketing industry owing to the governmental support for digitalization, specifically in countries such as India, China, and Singapore. Further, governments have extended their support to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to utilize digital services for geographical presence expansion.The key players profiled in the digital marketing software market analysis are Adobe, Google Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, HubSpot, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce, Inc., SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc. These players adopt various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.Trending Reports:Advanced Persistent Threat Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31423 Firewall-as-a-Service Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07978 Warehouse Automation Systems Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31490 AI Powered Storage Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09518 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.