Europe Organic Fertilizer Market Size Analysis 2023 Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast

Europe Organic Fertilizers Market Trends, Scenario, Regional Analysis, Demand, Involved Companies and Forecast Report

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Europe organic fertilizers market in the fruits & vegetable segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, owing to increased demand for organic foods in Europe. However, the cereals & grains held the largest share in 2017, contributing about one-third of the total market share, owing to cereals & grains are most-widely cultivated crop types in Europe as they the major source of proteins and carbohydrates. The oilseeds & pulses segment is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4582 Increased awareness toward the use of organic fertilizers and stringent government regulations using synthetic fertilizers drive the growth of the organic fertilizers market in Europe. Moreover, harmful effects due to prolonged exposure to chemical fertilizers have supplemented the demand for organic fertilizers. However, ongoing R&D activities on synthetic fertilizers and lower nutrient content of organic fertilizers compared to synthetic fertilizers hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, increasing demand for organic food is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the near future.Europe Organic Fertilizers Market report provides in-depth analyses of industry trends; competitive landscape; dynamic factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, & opportunities; top investment strategies; and key growth strategies. According to the research report, the Europe organic fertilizers market accounted for $2.55 billion and is expected to garner $3.26 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2023.The animal segment held the largest share, contributing about half of the market share in 2017, as animal-based fertilizers provide the highest levels of nitrogen. However, the mineral segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, owing to increased usage of mineral-based organic fertilizers to support healthy growth of plants. The other segment of plant-based organic fertilizer is also discussed in the organic fertilizers market in Europe.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4582 Dry organic fertilizers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017, contributing more than half of the total revenue, as it offers high nutrition to plants over an extended period, which ultimately saves labor and time. However, the liquid organic fertilizers segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the study period, as it offers nutrients that are readily available for absorption to plants.Organic Fertilizers Market in Europe,By Crop Type1. Cereal & Grain2. Oilseed & Pulse3. Fruit & Vegetables4. OthersIn 2017, Germany dominated the market, contributing about 30% share of the market, owing to increased demand for food production. However, Spain is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7% during the study period, owing to increase in consumption of organic food and development of organic farming due to its favorable climatic conditions. The other regions analyzed in the report include France, Italy, the U.K., and Rest of Europe.Request Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4582 The major market players analyzed in the organic fertilizers market in Europe include ILSA S.P.A, Fertikal N.V., Protan AG, Novozymes A/S., Viano, Italpollina SPA, Uniflor Poland Ltd, Plantin SARL, AGRIBIOS ITALIANA S.r.l., and E.B.F. EURO BIO FERT S.r.l.About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

