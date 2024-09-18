PHILIPPINES, September 18 - Press Release

September 18, 2024 Sen. Robin's Resolution Salutes Crew of BRP Teresa Magbanua For enduring harassment and hardships while maintaining the Philippines' presence in the West Philippine Sea, the crew of the BRP Teresa Magbanua were saluted by Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla. In Senate Resolution 1202, Padilla cited the BRP Teresa Magbanua's crew for their "crucial and immeasurable contribution" to maintaining our sovereignty. "The crucial and immeasurable contribution of the officers and crew of the BRP Teresa Magbanua should be recognized and commended," he said in his resolution, which was filed Tuesday evening. In April 2024, the Philippine Coast Guard deployed the BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRV09701) to monitor China's reclamation activities in the West Philippine Sea, as well as maintain the Philippines' presence there. Despite harassment and intimidation attempts by Chinese vessels - including an intentional ramming by a Chinese Coast Guard vessel - the BRP Teresa Magbanua did not leave the area. As part of its harassment efforts, the CCG even blocked rotation and reprovisioning missions, forcing the crew to settle for lugaw, boiled rainwater and droplets from the vessel's airconditioning system. BRP Teresa Magbanua was forced to leave Escoda Shoal last Sept. 15 and return to Puerto Princesa Port due to weather conditions, depleted supplies and damage to the vessel - aside from the medical condition of some of its crew. "Resolved, as it is hereby resolved, that the Senate of the Philippines commends and lauds the brave men and women of the Philippine Coast Guard on board the BRP Teresa Magbanua for their dedication and commitment to protect the sovereign rights of the Philippines over the West Philippine Sea," Padilla stressed. Resolusyon ni Sen. Robin, Pinuri ang Tauhan ng BRP Teresa Magbanua Nagbigay pugay si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla sa mga tauhan ng BRP Teresa Magbanua, na tiniis ang limang buwang hirap at panliligalig para panatilihin ang presensya ng Pilipinas sa West Philippine Sea. Sa kanyang Senate Resolution 1202, pinuri ni Padilla ang tauhan ng BRP Teresa Magbanua dahil sa kanilang napakahalagang ambag para panindigan ang soberenya ng Pilipinas. "The crucial and immeasurable contribution of the officers and crew of the BRP Teresa Magbanua should be recognized and commended," aniya sa kanyang resolusyon na ihinain niya nitong Martes ng gabi. Nitong Abril, pinadala ng Philippine Coast Guard ang BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRV09701) para subaybayan ang reclamation activities ng Tsina sa West Philippine Sea, at panatilihin ang presensya ng Pilipinas doon. Sa kabila ng panliligalig at pananakot ng barko ng Tsina - kasama ang pagbangga ng barko ng Chinese Coast Guard - hindi umalis ang BRP Teresa Magbanua sa lugar. Kabilang sa insidente ng CCG ang pagharang sa rotation and reprovisioning missions, kung kaya't napilitan ang tauhan ng BRP Teresa Magbanua na mabuhay sa lugaw, pinakulong tubig ulan, at patak mula sa airconditioning system ng BRP Teresa Magbanua. Napilitan ang BRP Teresa Magbanua na umalis sa Escoda Shoal noong ika-15 ng Setyembre at bumalik sa Puerto Princesa Port dahil sa masamang panahon, pag-ubos ng mga gamit, at pinsala sa barko - bukod sa kondisyong medikal ng tauhan nito. "Resolved, as it is hereby resolved, that the Senate of the Philippines commends and lauds the brave men and women of the Philippine Coast Guard on board the BRP Teresa Magbanua for their dedication and commitment to protect the sovereign rights of the Philippines over the West Philippine Sea," giit ni Padilla.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.