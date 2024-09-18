CBP officers seize $730K in cocaine at Roma Port of Entry

ROMA, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Roma Port of Entry this week seized more than $730,000 in cocaine in a single enforcement action.

“Our frontline officers at the Falcon Dam crossing maintained strict vigilance, applied their training, experience, canines, technology and the end result was a significant seizure of cocaine,” said Port Director Andres Guerra, Roma Port of Entry. “Seizures like these exemplify CBP’s commitment to advancing our border security mission while facilitating lawful trade and travel.”

Packages containing 54.67 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Roma Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Sept. 16 at the Falcon Dam International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2024 MG5 for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of a non-intrusive inspection system and CBP canines. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 22 packages containing a total of 54.67 pounds of alleged cocaine within the vehicle. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $730,012.

CBP seized the narcotics. Starr County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) officers arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

