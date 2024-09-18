Timor-Leste At the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly

Wed. 18 of September of 2024, 08:43h

Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão will lead the Timor-Leste delegation that will be in New York, in the United States of America (USA), from 22- 27 September 2024, where he will attend the Summit of the Future before delivering a country statement at the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27.

The theme of the 79th Session of the UNGA is "Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations". This year’s meeting, will brings together world leaders from around the world and its various side meetings and events, provides an opportunity to promote Timor-Leste's national interests and interact with other global leaders.

On September 22, Prime Minister Gusmão will join the Heads of State and Heads of Government gathered at the Summit of the Future and deliver his intervention at this Summit – the first of its kind organised by the UN to determine how the international system can better meet the needs of current and future generations.

On September 23, Prime Minister Gusmão will participate in the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) Leaders' Summit. On this same day, Prime Minister Gusmão will officially launch the coffee table book ‘My Sea, My Timor’. This high-profile Timorese Blue Economy’s event will highlight the country’s plans for sustainable ocean management. The event will feature a special appearance by renowned oceanographer Dr. Sylvia Earle, who will share her insights and expertise. There will be an engaging discussion on Timor-Leste’s significant marine biodiversity and the country’s dedicated efforts towards conserving the marine environment.

On September 24, Prime Minister Gusmão is scheduled to meet with the UN Secretary General, António Guterres who visited Timor-Leste last month and took part in the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the Popular Consultation administered by the UN in 1999.

On September 25, Prime Minister Gusmão will deliver a public lecture at Columbia University, where he will engage students on Conflict and Peace as the precursor for sustainable development. On September 26, Prime Minister Gusmão, who is also the Eminent Person of the g7+ will participate and deliver his intervention at the g7+ High-Level Summit titled” Peace in the World and Peace in the g7+ countries – shared challenges and solutions”.

Prime Minister Gusmão is also participating in the two other High-level side events, one on a key public health issues challenging the world, that is, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) and another on the existential threats posed by sea-level rise.

In addition to these high-level events, Prime Minister Gusmão is also expected to attend a official receptions and associated bilateral meetings with heads of states and government on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly.

The UN General Assembly is one of the six bodies that make up the UN and brings together the 193 member countries. The event is held annually at the UN headquarters in New York and is attended by heads of state, heads of government and diplomats from all over the world.

Since Timor-Leste's admission as the 191st member of the UN in September 2002, the country has actively participated in the UN General Assemblies, promoting its interests and contributing to global debates on peace, security and development issues.

The Timorese delegation includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Bendito dos Santos Freitas, Minister of Health, Elia dos Reis Amaral, Vice-Minister of ASEAN Affairs, Milena Rangel and the Permanent Representative of Timor-Leste to the UN, Dionisio da Costa Babo Soares and other official delegates.