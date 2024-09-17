Moosomin Airport Runway Project Lands Milestone

CANADA, September 17 - Released on September 17, 2024

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan and the Moosomin region have come together to celebrate the completion of a brand-new runway located at the Moosomin Airport. With the project complete, this runway now allows the local airport to land fixed-wing air ambulances and better positions the southeast of the province for growth.

The provincial government invested more than $2.4 million toward the estimated $10 million Moosomin Airport infrastructure project, which includes a 5,000 foot by 75 foot paved runway, along with a new taxiway and apron completed this summer. New navigation and weather systems will be completed in the future.

"Aviation is an essential part of Saskatchewan's transportation network," Highways Minister Lori Carr said. "This project illustrates the significance of maintaining and improving the infrastructure necessary to ensure the continuation of vital services like air ambulance, business and agriculture operations, and private usage. Congratulations to the communities, businesses and partners in the region for working so hard together toward a common goal to land this milestone."

The municipal airport is operated by the RM of Moosomin No. 121. The remainder of the project is funded by local municipalities, area community members and various donations.

“Although our municipality owns this airport, this aviation infrastructure serves the Moosomin region’s residents, families, local businesses and industries," RM of Moosomin No. 121 Reeve David Moffatt said. "Thanks to neighbours coming together and the provincial government’s investment, this project moved from vision to reality.”

Fixed wing air ambulances serving Saskatchewan began landing at the Moosomin Airport in July.

"With this expansion, our Saskatchewan Air Ambulance team will be able to improve the critical care and lifesaving transportation services in the southeast corner of the province," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Terry Jenson said. "We appreciate the collaborative partnerships that made this a reality and look forward to the social and economic improvements this will bring to southeastern Saskatchewan."

-30-

For more information, contact: