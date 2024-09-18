How to Apply for FEMA Assistance in Louisiana After Hurricane Francine

BATON ROUGE, LA. – Louisiana homeowners and renters in eight parishes who sustained losses caused by Hurricane Francine may be eligible for FEMA disaster assistance.

FEMA may be able to help with serious needs, displacement, temporary lodging, basic home repair costs, personal property loss or other disaster-caused needs. Financial assistance is available to eligible homeowners and renters in Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Mary and Terrebonne parishes.

FEMA’s disaster assistance offers new benefits that provide flexible funding directly to survivors. In addition, a simplified process and expanded eligibility allows Louisianans access to a wider range of assistance and immediate funds for serious needs.

New Benefits Available

Serious Needs Assistance: A one-time $750 payment per household to help pay for essential items, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation.

A one-time $750 payment per household to help pay for essential items, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation. Displacement Assistance: Money to help with immediate housing needs if you cannot return to your home because of the disaster. The money can be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or for other options while you look for temporary housing.

Serious Needs Assistance and Displacement Assistance are both funded after a completed inspection confirms eligibility.

How to Apply to FEMA

Homeowners and renters can apply several ways:

What You’ll Need When You Apply

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security number

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information if you choose direct deposit

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

Additional Assistance

Streamlined application process so people can apply to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and FEMA at the same time.

Support for underinsured people to help cover some home repair costs that insurance companies won’t pay for but which the homeowner can’t afford.

Help for self-employed people to replace disaster-damaged tools and equipment.

Expanded help to make homes safer after a disaster.

Help making a home more accessible for people with disabilities.

Streamlined process for people who need to extend temporary housing assistance.

Simplified process for appeal of FEMA’s decision, eliminating the need for a signed letter.

Help for people who need to repair or replace a disaster-damaged computer.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4817. Follow the FEMA Region 6 X account at X.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.