Disaster Recovery Center in Lycoming County, Pa. will open Sept. 18

HARRISBURG, Pa. – A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) will open in Lycoming County at the Hepburn Township Volunteer Fire Company located at 615 State Route 973 East in Cogan Station on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. Disaster survivors residing in Lycoming, Potter, Tioga, and Union counties can visit any DRC to receive assistance.

The center is located at:

Lycoming County Hepburn Township Volunteer Fire Company 615 State Route 973 East Cogan Station, PA 17728 Hours of operation: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.* Closed on Sunday

*The DRC will not open on Saturday, Sept. 21, Saturday Oct. 19, and Tuesday, Nov. 5 when the DRC will be temporarily closed. On Wednesday, Sept. 25 the DRC open at 12:00 p.m. due to previously scheduled activities.

Disaster survivors who have not yet applied for FEMA assistance can apply at a Disaster Recovery Center, apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App on your phone, or call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

Survivors do not have to visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) to register with FEMA. If it is not possible to visit a DRC, call 800-621- FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

If you have received a letter from FEMA about your application status, visit a DRC to learn more about next steps. DRC staff can help you submit additional information or supporting documentation for FEMA to continue to process your application and answer any questions you may have.

For more information on Pennsylvania’s disaster recovery, visit the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Facebook page, fema.gov/disaster/4815 and facebook.com/FEMA.

