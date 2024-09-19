Miami Sandwich Shop Opens First Location in Wynwood: Damwich Serving Up Bold Flavors for Takeout & Delivery

New Miami sandwich shop located in Wynwood, Damwich, set to become new local favorite with Dam good eats available via takeout and delivery.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Damwich, an exciting new Miami sandwich shop , is thrilled to announce its official grand opening in Wynwood, offering an elevated take on classic sandwiches and a fresh new spin on their own creations. With a focus on fresh ingredients, Dam bold flavor combinations, and a menu that promises something for everyone, Damwich is ready to satisfy Miami’s hunger for something new.As of today, customers can enjoy Damwich's unique menu for both takeout and delivery through Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub, making it easier than ever to bite into a premium sandwich from the comfort of home, office, or wherever hunger strikes."We're excited to bring our carefully crafted sandwiches to the Wynwood neighborhood and surrounding areas," says Paola Rivera, Damwich’s Head Chef. "Whether you're craving something bold or something familiar, we've got you covered with a menu full of options that offer a Dam unforgettable flavor."The Damwich menu features a variety of standout sandwiches, made with fresh bread baked daily, unique homemade sauces, and fresh ingredients, designed to elevate the ordinary sandwich into something extraordinary:The Dam Don: A deli lover's dream, packed with Ham, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Oregano, Onions, and drizzled with Olive Oil for that authentic Italian flavor.The Dam Olympus: Inspired by Mediterranean flavors, this sandwich brings together Grilled Chicken, Feta Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Black Olives, Potatoes, Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper, and Tzatziki in a fresh, vibrant combination.The Dam Crispy: A fan favorite, featuring crispy Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives, with a delicious mix of Mustard and Mayo.For younger diners, Damwich offers a kid-friendly menu featuring the Dang Cheesy Peasy (a simple cheddar cheese sandwich) and the Dang Ham & Cheese (ham and cheddar), ensuring there’s something for everyone in the family.Located in the heart of Wynwood, Damwich offers delivery to surrounding neighborhoods including Miami Beach, Coconut Grove, and Miami. Operating hours are from 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM daily, with plans to extend hours soon to meet late-night cravings.Damwich is committed to bringing customers Dam bold flavors, creative combinations, and fresh, high-quality ingredients with every sandwich. Whether you order for takeout or have it delivered straight to your door, Damwich can't wait to serve you.About DamwichDamwich combines fresh, high-quality ingredients with the expertise and recipes of seasoned chefs to create a new, innovative dining experience for takeout and pick up. With dozens of sandwiches, sides, and drinks containing flavors from all around the world and catering to all tastes, Damwich promises to deliver some Dam good eats. To learn more, please visit https://www.damwich.com or contact them at media@damwich.com.

