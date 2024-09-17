Honoring and reflecting on the sacrifices of Washington State Veterans - Puget Sound Honor Flight

Recently, I had the profound honor of assisting and participating in the Puget Sound Honor Flight. It was an incredibly moving experience to accompany our brave veterans on their journey to Washington, D.C., where we visited numerous veteran memorials such as the Military Women's Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery (where we attended the Changing of the Guard), Marine Corps Memorial, Air Force Memorial, 9/11 Pentagon Memorial, Navy Memorial and more!

Witnessing the emotions and reflections of our veterans as they visited these sacred sites was truly humbling. Their stories of courage and resilience are a testament to the strength and spirit of our nation. A heartfelt thank you to Puget Sound Honor Flight for making this trip possible and for our community's unwavering support of the PSHF to assist in honoring our heroes. Together, we continue to celebrate and remember the incredible contributions of our veterans.

If you haven't had a chance to see the memorials and monuments that honor our veterans in Washington D.C., I highly recommend that you put in on your list of things to do! #HonorFlight #PugetSoundHonorFlight #ThankYou

One of my favorite moments: Bob Hackney found his close friend from service on the Vietnam Wall, Frank Reasoner. He is a MOH recipient, and the Navy even named a ship after him, the USS Reasoner. Frank was from Kellogg, ID.

- WDVA Director, David Puente

MORE PHOTOS: https://flickr.com/photos/98326753@N03/albums/72177720320401577