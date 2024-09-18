Old Trapper to Showcase Innovation and Flavor Trends at the 2024 NACS Tradeshow

Old Trapper Beef Jerky

Booth N516

FOREST GROVE, OR, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Trapper, a premier provider of beef jerky and meat snacks, is excited to announce its participation in the 2024 National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Tradeshow, to be held October 8-10, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Old Trapper will be showcasing their latest innovations in packaging and flavor that are in direct response to growing retailer and consumer demand.

As convenience and practicality continue to drive consumer purchasing decisions, Old Trapper has remained at the forefront of packaging innovation. At this year's NACS, the company will showcase the recently re-designed gusseted bags for its popular 15 oz beef sticks. The gusseted packaging offers enhanced convenience for retailers looking for on-peg display options.

In addition to packaging innovation, Old Trapper continues to see a surge in demand for its teriyaki-flavored meat snacks. As consumer tastes evolve, the teriyaki flavor has emerged as one of the key drivers of Old Trapper's double-digit sales growth in 2024. The combination of savory beef with the subtle sweetness of teriyaki offers a unique flavor profile that appeals to a wide range of customers.

"We understand that our customers expect both premium flavor and convenient packaging," said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper. "The gusseted bag provides an optimal solution for retailers looking for options to typical on-peg merchandising. We're proud to deliver a product that not only satisfies the demand for quality but also aligns with modern retail needs."

"Our teriyaki beef jerky and beef sticks have become a fan favorite," added Leary. "We believe the bold, yet approachable flavor of teriyaki resonates with consumers seeking variety in their snacking choices. The trend for 2024 shows that consumers are not only looking for convenience but also crave rich, diverse flavors that elevate their snack experience."

Attendees at the 2024 NACS Tradeshow are invited to visit Old Trapper's Booth N516 to explore the full range of their beef jerky and meat snack offerings and to experience firsthand the innovative packaging and exciting flavor trends driving the brand's success in 2024.

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.



