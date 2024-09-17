Cibus, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS), a leading agricultural biotechnology company that uses proprietary gene editing technologies to develop plant traits (or specific genetic characteristics) in seeds, today announced that it intends to offer shares of its Class A common stock in an underwritten public offering. Cibus also expects to grant to the underwriters of the offering a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of Class A common stock offered in the underwritten public offering on the same terms and conditions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. Certain existing institutional and accredited investors and Rory Riggs, Cibus’ Chief Executive Officer, have indicated an interest in purchasing shares of Class A Common Stock in this offering. Because these indications of interest are not binding agreements or commitments to purchase, those certain existing investors and Mr. Riggs may elect not to purchase any shares in this offering, or the underwriters may elect not to sell any shares in this offering to those certain existing investors or Mr. Riggs.

Roth Capital Partners and A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering.



Cibus intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund further development of new and improvement of existing seed traits, Trait Machine operations, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The securities will be offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-273062), including a base prospectus, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 30, 2023, and declared effective by the SEC on October 27, 2023. A preliminary prospectus supplement has been, or will be, filed with the SEC and, when available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may be obtained from Roth Capital Partners, LLC, 888 San Clemente, Suite 400, Newport Beach, CA 92660, (800) 678-9147, from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com, or by accessing the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that Cibus has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about Cibus and such offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Cibus

Cibus is a leader in gene edited productivity traits that address critical productivity and sustainability challenges for farmers such as diseases and pests which the United Nations estimates cost the global economy approximately $300 billion annually. Cibus is not a seed company. It is a technology company that uses gene editing to develop and license traits to seed companies in exchange for royalties on seed sales. Cibus' focus is productivity traits for farmers for the major global row crops with large acreage such as canola, corn, rice, soybean, and wheat. Cibus is a technology leader in high throughput gene editing technology that enables Cibus to develop and commercialize plant traits at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional breeding. Cibus has developed a pipeline of five productivity traits including important traits for Pod Shatter Reduction, Sclerotinia (disease) resistance, and weed management. Its initial traits for Pod Shatter Reduction and weed management are in commercial development with leading seed companies. Its other pipeline traits including Sclerotinia resistance are in advanced greenhouse and field trial stages.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," or the negative of these terms and other similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated offering and the expected use of the proceeds from the offering. Completion of the offering is subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond Cibus’ control, including, without limitation, market conditions, failure to satisfy customary closing conditions and the risk factors and other matters set forth in the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus included in the registration statement and the documents incorporated by reference therein. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on currently available information, and speak only as of the date, such statement is made. Cibus does not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by law.

CIBUS CONTACTS:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Karen Troeber

ktroeber@cibus.com

858-450-2636

Jeff Sonnek – ICR

jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com

MEDIA RELATIONS

media@cibus.com

(619) 849-6009

Colin Sanford

colin@bioscribe.com

203-918-4347

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.