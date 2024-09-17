CopperWood at Prairie Trail, a Senior Living Community, Celebrates Grand Opening

ANKENY, IA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday, September 19, CopperWood at Prairie Trail, a senior living community located in Ankeny, Iowa, will celebrate its Grand Opening with an Open House and Ribbon Cutting. The Open House is scheduled from 3:30 PM - 6:30 PM with the ribbon cutting taking place at 4:30 P.M. CopperWood will provide cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and live entertainment from local Des Moines performer Jason Kincel from the Jason Kincel Band.CopperWood officially opened its doors in June of this year with 126 spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans featuring tailored living, assisted living and memory care residences. The community was designed by AG Architecture and built by Nelson Construction & Development . The management company, Franciscan Advisory Services , a division of the Franciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago is proud to provide lifestyles that are empowering and engaging for residents, their family members and associates.CopperWood at Prairie Trail is the areas finest destination for senior living. A lifestyle tailored to your unique story with design that is contemporary and refined, yet comfortable and welcoming. CopperWood offers thoughtful care solutions, engaging activities and our elevated dining program FreshKitchen. CopperWood cultivates a better way of living for all those that become part of its community. For more information or to schedule a tour call 515-415-4401 or email Staci at sfjelland@copperwoodsl.com.“CopperWood is one of our signature managed communities and we are excited to be a part of the local Ankeny, IA area. The Grand Opening and Open House will provide an opportunity to showcase this beautiful new senior living residence to the local area, as well as congratulate all of the associates that have worked so hard pre- and post-opening to ensure that our residents are comfortable and enjoy their new home.” said Regina Umanskiy, President and CEO of Franciscan Advisory Services. She added, “We have refined best-in-class standards from the hospitality, real estate, senior living and healthcare industries to create a five-star experience with rich amenities and exceptional care for our residents.About Franciscan Advisory ServicesFranciscan Advisory Services, a division of Franciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago is a senior housing consulting and real estate development organization that designs, develops, markets and operates a multi-brand portfolio of upscale senior living communities in Illinois, Iowa, Ohio, Maryland and New York. Originally founded in 2011, its mission is to continue the work of Franciscan Ministries by partnering with organizations to provide assistance with their real estate development needs. To learn more about Franciscan Advisory Services call (800) 524-5126 or visit Franciscanadvisoryservices.com.About Nelson Construction & DevelopmentLocated in Des Moines, Iowa, Nelson Construction & Development has more than two decades of experience solving problems through real estate and innovative, award-winning design. The firm has developed, built and own thoughtfully designed, beautifully appointed assisted living and memory care communities in Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and Illinois. Nelson communities are more than just safe places to live—they’re warm, welcoming, inviting spaces that foster community, inspire vibrant lifestyles and instill a sense of belonging. To learn more about Nelson Construction & Development call (515) 457-9000 or visit nelsonconstruct.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.