Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Southeast Region Youth of the Year From Jacksonville Heads to National Competition

Nico Flowers Nico Flowers wins Southeast Youth of the Year 2024

JACKSONVILE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Southeast Region Youth of the Year From Jacksonville Heads to National Youth of the Year CompetitionNico Flowers, Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida’s Youth of the Year, Florida Youth of the Year and the 2024 Southeast Region Youth of the Year, is set to compete for the prestigious title of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s 2024 National Youth of the Year.At just 18, Flowers’ leadership, character, wisdom, and poise have earned him this remarkable recognition. Currently a political science student at Florida State University, he will learn if he is the national winner, as announced by Denzel Washington, at a special event in Atlanta on Wednesday, September 18."Nico embodies everything the Youth of the Year program stands for – leadership, dedication, and a passion for making a positive impact in the community," said Paul Martinez, Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida President and CEO. "We are incredibly proud of Nico and all his mentors who have played a key role in his journey. His future is bright, and we look forward to cheering him on as he competes for the national title."Youth of the Year is Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s premier youth leadership program, celebrating the achievements of young people in areas such as leadership, service, academic excellence, and healthy living. The program recognizes teens who exemplify the strength, resilience, and vision needed to make meaningful change in their communities and beyond.Since its inception in 1947, the Youth of the Year program has honored and empowered inspiring young leaders who go on to achieve remarkable success in various fields, including education, entrepreneurship, law, medicine, and public service.Flowers credits his experience at the Ed White High School based Boys & Girls Club for inspiring him to achieve and for giving him a place where he felt like he belonged. “One day I was sitting in my leadership class, and a woman came in to talk about the Boys & Girls Club,” said Flowers. “She spoke about who we could become and the opportunities the organization offered. I knew in that single moment that this decision would open a world of growth and purpose.”The journey to the National Youth of the Year title begins at the local level, with Clubs across the country selecting their Youth of the Year candidates. These candidates then compete at the state level, with winners advancing to their respective regional competitions. The journey culminates with the National Youth of the Year event, where finalists from each region – as well as the National Military Youth of the Year – compete for the program’s highest honor.Youth of the Year participants have the opportunity to earn scholarships to support their educational pursuits with the National Youth of the Year awarded $50,000. The Youth of the Year program would not be possible without the support of its signature sponsors, Toyota and Kohl’s. For more information on the Youth of the Year program, visit bgca.org/YOY.About Boys & Girls Clubs of America:Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) is a national organization dedicated to enabling all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. With over 4,700 Clubs across the country, BGCA provides a safe space, caring mentors, and life-enhancing programs that empower youth to excel academically, develop leadership skills, and live healthy lives.About Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida:For over 60 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida has enabled young people to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Our 59 Clubs serve more than 5,200 young people each day in Alachua, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties.Our Boys & Girls Clubs provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs during critical non-school hours and during the summer.Club programs promote five core areas: character and leadership, education and workforce readiness, the arts, health and wellness, and sports and recreation. In a Harris Survey of Boys & Girls Clubs alumni, 57 percent said the Club saved their lives. Learn more at bgcnf.org

