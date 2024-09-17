Crav’n Flavor to Partner with DGM Racing and Kyle Weatherman at upcoming NASCAR Xfinity races

Itasca, Illinois, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Race fans are ready for a double dose of “serious satisfaction” this month at two NASCAR Xfinity (NXS) races. DGM Racing proudly announced today that the Crav’n Flavor brand will team up with Kyle Weatherman and the No. 91 team at both Bristol Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway. Crav'n Flavor is a store brand procured by Topco Associates, LLC to support member-owners.

Crav’n Flavor is a leading grocery brand, owned and exclusively available at regional retailers and wholesalers across the country that offers meal and snacking options for shoppers across the nation. With more than 350 craveable solutions ranging from frozen entrees and pizzas to sweet and savory snacks, fans have likely seen them in their local grocery stores.

Kyle Weatherman, driver of the No. 91 Crav’n Flavor Chevrolet, expresses his excitement as DGM Racing invites Crav’n Flavor to the team.

“I can’t tell you how honored I am to represent the Crav’n Flavor line of products and carry their colors on my No. 91 Chevrolet at back-to-back races!” Weatherman said. “I sampled several Crav’n Flavor products last week and all I can say is if you haven’t tried them, you are absolutely missing out! The fact that I’m running the Crav’n Flavor scheme in the Food City 300 makes it that much sweeter.”

The No. 91 Crav’n Flavor Chevrolet features an eye-catching orange and black paint scheme to match the bold flavors of the signature Crav’n Flavor line of snacks. The partnership with DGM Racing and Weatherman is just one component to Crav’n Flavor’s jam-packed weekend as they will have a display in the Bristol Motor Speedway FanZone allowing NASCAR fans to sample their large variety of products.



Kevin Stafford, Vice President of Marketing for Food City, one of the member owners of Topco Associates and the Crav’n Flavor brand said, "We know our Crav'n Flavor shoppers can't wait to cheer on Kyle Weatherman and his team at Bristol and Kansas. We are excited to partner with them and bring some serious satisfaction and snacking on race day!"

For fans at home, Crav’n Flavor offers a huge selection of race-day snacks, ranging from crackers like Crav’n Flavor Cheese Crisps, their signature line of Crav’n Flavor kettle cooked chips, and sweet treats like their Crav’n Flavor fudgy covered cookies. All of these options are available at local grocery stores. Fans can head to CravnFlavor.com to find their local stores and stock up for the perfect race day watch party.

Tune in to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, September 20, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast on CW, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90). The Kansas Lottery 300 will take place the following weekend, on September 28 at 4 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CW, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90).

**About Crav’n Flavor**

Crav’n Flavor is a brand with a wide variety of craveable meal and snack solutions for on-the-go shoppers. With more than 350 quality and convenient meal and snack solutions ranging from cookies, crackers and salty snacks to frozen appetizers, breakfasts, entrees, desserts and pizza as well as refrigerated cookie dough and beef jerky, Crav’n Flavor has something to satisfy every craving. The brand – developed and managed by Topco Associates, LLC to support member-owners – has products currently available to purchase in thousands of Topco member stores across the country. For more information on Crav’n Flavor or to see where Crav’n Flavor products are available for purchase, visit www.cravnflavor.com.

**About Topco Associates, LLC**

Topco Associates, LLC is an $18.3 billion, privately held, member-owned company that provides aggregation, innovation and knowledge management solutions for its leading food industry member-owners and customers, including grocery retailers, wholesalers, food service, and pharmacy companies. Topco leverages the collective volume, knowledge, and commitment of these companies to create a competitive advantage in the marketplace by reducing costs and offering winning business-building capabilities. Topco manages 20 brands on behalf of its member owners, including the Crav’n Flavor brand. For more information, please visit www.topco.com

**About DGM Racing**

Driven by pure passion and love for everything racing, DGM Racing is a family-owned and operated business headquartered in Lake Wales, FL. Since 1990, Mario Gosselin and his wife, Michelle, have worked tirelessly to elevate DGM Racing and grow the organization each year. What started as a local hobby on the weekends in Hialeah, Florida, has grown into a powerhouse organization fielding two full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series cars. Going into the 2024 season, the team has more than 200 Top-20 race finishes.

For additional information, news and the latest updates, connect with DGM Racing at www.dgmracing.com, Facebook (DGM Racing), Twitter (@dgm_racing_), Instagram (@dgm_racing_), or TikTok (@DGMRacingFL).

**A.E. Engine (Sales and Marketing Partner)**

A.E. Engine is a full-service sports sales, marketing, and content creation company. Founded in 2005 by sports publishing and marketing executives, A.E. Engine has earned a reputation for conceiving, creating, and delivering high-quality, premium content and programming for passionate fans.

www.ae-engine.com

Attachment

Phil Barnes Topco Associates LLC 847-329-3688 pbarnes@topco.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.