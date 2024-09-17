Statement by the Prime Minister on the Mid-Autumn Festival

CANADA, September 17 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the Mid-Autumn Festival:

“Tonight, we join Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, and other Asian communities in Canada and around the world to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as Zhōng qiū jié, Jūng-chāu jit, Chuseok, and Tết Trung Thu.

“Celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month, when the moon is at its fullest and brightest, the Mid-Autumn Festival symbolizes unity, peace, and harmony. Today, families and friends will gather to watch the moon, exchange gifts, and spend time with loved ones. Around the world, brightly coloured lanterns will light up the night sky, and communities will come alive with fairs and markets offering local crafts and traditional foods such as mooncakes and songpyeon.

“As many Asian-Canadians celebrate the full moon, we celebrate their remarkable contributions to Canada. They make us stronger, more diverse, and more prosperous.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish everyone celebrating a happy Mid-Autumn Festival.”