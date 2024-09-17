Centuries-Old Secrets, New Money, And Forbidden Romance Collide Among The Opulence in Las Vegas-esque Town

Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release of LAS CAYETANO: THE CITY OF THE PATRON SAINT OF GAMBLERS

Charleston, SC, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Mosely and his wife Cherry are newly minted billionaires enjoying their lives in Las Cayetano—a small city cradled in the Saint Judai Basin. Las Cayetano may as well be called “mini-Vegas” with its overt luxury, opulence, and foundation of mysteries.

As John juggles a thousand and one hats opening his casino—Casino Oshun, the city’s newest addition and brightest-gleaming jewel—shadows lurk in the background. Locals threaten to steal one of his most prized possessions while machinations from several parties chug toward an imminent clash between the sin city's modernity and an ancient sacred order's tradition.

Follow the Moselys' journey as they navigate Las Cayetano's glitterati, grapple with the power and responsibility of their newfound wealth, and become entangled in a web of intrigue centuries in the making.

Las Cayetano: The City of the Patron Saint of Gamblers is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms.

Instagram: @lascayetano

About the Author:

George Heyward, a Virginia native, spent his youth exploring his rural surroundings, fostering a love for adventure. He pursued further education in Colorado, earning a BA in Sociology from CU Boulder, followed by an AAS in Culinary Arts from The Art Institute of Colorado. Heyward's passion for writing flourished during his culinary career, creating rich characters to entertain his mind during the demanding hours of a line cook. His work reflects his belief in the uniqueness and purpose of every individual. Heyward's thrilling yet thought-provoking writing style is showcased in his book, Las Cayetano, offering readers an exciting journey of self-discovery.

Media Contact: George Heyward, lascayetano48@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, George Heyward

