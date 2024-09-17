Fairway Consulting Group Appoints Brennan Clark as Vice President of Executive Search

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairway Consulting Group (FCG), a leading executive search firm focused on providing outstanding talent solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostic, and medical device industries, announced today the appointment of Brennan Clark as Vice President of Executive Search.



Brennan brings over 15 years of experience in building and leading high-performing, diverse teams that drive organizational success. Most recently, he served as a Talent Acquisition and Candidate Experience leader at Pfizer, following its acquisition of Seagen.

Brennan played a pivotal role at Seagen, helping to grow it from approximately 500 employees and a $6 billion market capitalization to nearly 4,000 employees and $43 billion respectively. Under his leadership, his team facilitated more than 2,000 hires prior to the acquisition.

“As we further expand our business globally, we are excited to welcome Brennan to our leadership team,” commented Dan Gold, President of Fairway Consulting Group, “Our clients will benefit from his unique experience and insights.”

Earlier in his career, Brennan gained valuable experience with seven years in staffing and executive search, establishing a track record for delivering impactful HR and recruitment strategies.

“I have always been passionate about delivering a powerful candidate experience, and making quality hires in the life sciences space,” said Brennan. “I look forward to working with Fairway’s clients and helping to make a positive impact on their business.”



About Fairway Consulting Group

Fairway Consulting Group (FCG) is a leading recruiting firm focused on providing outstanding talent solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostic, and medical device industries for over 25 years. With a team that is highly specialized and well-networked in the life sciences sector, FCG’s proven methodology offers timely searches resulting in the identification of superior candidates and successful placements. The commercial operations and R&D search teams, headquartered in New York, recruit domestic and international top-tier talent for clients across North America and Europe and have proven their value on some of the most important search assignments and company expansions in the industry. FCG has been recognized and ranked by Forbes as one of the top search firms in America, and by Hunt Scanlon as one of the top 50 global firms in the healthcare domain.

