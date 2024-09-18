Naperville Cosmetic Dentist Compares Traditional and Implant-Supported Dentures

David Newkirk, DDS – a Naperville cosmetic dentist – explains the benefits that have rendered implant-supported dentures more popular than traditional dentures.

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Naperville cosmetic dentist David Newkirk, DDS explains that dentures have been a go-to teeth replacement method for several decades. That said, as technology in the realm of oral healthcare has advanced, traditional (i.e., removable) dentures have largely been rendered obsolete by implant-supported dentures . This type of advanced restoration is anchored into the jawbone with dental implants , which are known for their ability to restore both function and aesthetic quality to the smile.According to Dr. Newkirk, patients tend to prefer implant-supported dentures over their traditional counterparts for a variety of reasons. In his professional experience, implant-supported dentures hold a number of advantages over removable dentures – from their appearance to their comfortability and beyond. Below, Dr. Newkirk has listed the benefits of implant-supported dentures that his patients most often enjoy.• Superior stability and comfort. Whereas traditional dentures rest on the gums and rely on suction or adhesives to stay in place, implant-supported dentures generally provide a secure, comfortable fit. Dr. Newkirk also notes that patients appreciate the fact that implant dentures do not require messy pastes, and they are widely considered much easier to clean and maintain.• A natural-looking smile enhancement. Dental implants are created to appear indistinguishable from natural teeth. Accordingly, Dr. Newkirk states that implant-supported dentures – especially those built with porcelain crowns – can improve both a patient’s smile and confidence.• Preservation of jawbone health. While traditional dentures can restore the appearance of a full set of teeth, they cannot address the issue of jawbone deterioration. When teeth are lost, the jawbone no longer receives the stimulation it needs from tooth roots; this can lead to bone loss over time. On the other hand, Dr. Newkirk explains, implant-supported dentures are designed to provide direct stimulation to the jawbone, thereby encouraging bone density and support.• Enhanced chewing and speaking abilities. Dr. Newkirk notes that implant dentures generally offer improved functionality and facilitate the processes of biting and chewing. As such, patients can typically enjoy a wider variety of foods without worrying that the dentures will shift or become dislodged. Additionally, says Dr. Newkirk, their enhanced stability can make it easier to speak clearly.• Long-term durability and convenience. While traditional dentures need to be replaced or adjusted over time due to changes in the shape of the gums and jawbone, Dr. Newkirk says that implant-supported dentures can provide a longer-lasting solution. He also states that the implants themselves are designed to be permanent. and with proper care, the attached restoration can last for many years.Dr. Newkirk cautions that although the advantages listed above make implant-supported dentures ideal for many, traditional dentures are liable to be the right choice for certain patients. Ultimately, he encourages those interested in replacing teeth to consult an experienced dental health professional.About David Newkirk, DDSHaving once served as the Saudi royal family’s dentist, Dr. David Newkirk has been celebrated by patients and colleagues alike for his meticulous skill and welcoming chairside manner. An alumnus of Loyola School of Dentistry, he frequently instructs other dental professionals around the world and regularly participates in continuing education. Dr. Newkirk is a former professor at Northwestern University School of Dentistry, and is also on the faculty of Dawson Academy for Advanced Dental Study. Moreover, he is affiliated with numerous distinguished boards and organizations, including the American Dental Association and the Chicago Dental Society. Dr. Newkirk is available for interview upon request.For more information about Dr. Newkirk and his practice, visit napervillecosmeticdentistry.com.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.napervillecosmeticdentistry.com/blog/naperville-cosmetic-dentist-compares-traditional-and-implant-supported-dentures/ ###Naperville Cosmetic Dentistry1816 Bay Scott Circle, Suite #108Naperville, IL 60540(630) 717-9499Rosemont Media

