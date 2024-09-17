Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore, RI Department of State Welcome New Cohort of Civic Liaisons to Civic Leadership Program

RHODE ISLAND, September 17 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the RI Department of State Civic Education & Engagement Division welcomed nearly 100 students from 44 high schools to the 2024-2025 cohort of the Rhode Island Civic Leadership Program last night at the Rhode Island State House.

"As a former teacher, I know how much energy, hope, and enthusiasm our state's students have for the future," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "This program gives students an opportunity to learn about how our government works and how they can become civically engaged, enabling them to channel that hope and enthusiasm into efforts that strengthen their communities. I am excited to welcome our next cohort of students and look forward to the year ahead."

The Rhode Island Civic Leadership Program is an immersive, yearlong nonpartisan program designed to connect high school students to their government and build skills and habits that foster lifelong civic engagement. Students attend monthly sessions at the Rhode Island State House led by RI Department of State staff, elected officials, and community and government leaders focused on a variety of topics, including civility, community advocacy, voting and elections, and politics and the media. The Program culminates in the Civic Leadership Summit, a two-night, three-day nonpartisan experiential learning program that takes place in Providence.

This is the second year the RI Department of State has offered the Program, originally created by Secretary Amore in 2023. This year's cohort has 20 more students than the first year, with nine new schools represented.

The schools represented in the 2024-2025 cohort are: - Bishop Hendricken High School - Blackstone Academy Charter School - Burrillville High School - Central Falls High School - Central High School - Chariho Regional High School - Coventry High School - Cranston High School East - Cranston High School West - East Providence High School - E-Cubed Academy - Exeter-West Greenwich Senior High School - Hope High School - Johnston Senior High School - La Salle Academy - Lincoln High School - Middletown High School - Mount Saint Charles Academy - Mt. Hope High School - Narragansett High School - North Kingstown High School - North Providence High School - North Smithfield High School - Paul Cuffee School - Pilgrim High School - Ponaganset High School - Portsmouth High School - Providence Country Day School - Scituate High School - Smithfield High School - South Kingstown High School - St. George's School - St. Mary Academy - Bay View - Saint Raphael Academy - The Greene School - The Met - East Bay - The Met - Providence - The Wheeler School - Tiverton High School - Toll Gate High School - William E. Tolman Senior High School - Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts - West Warwick High School - Westerly High School

Both the Program and its culminating Summit are offered at no cost to student participants thanks to the generous support of sponsors.

In addition, the RI Department of State recently launched a new website where interested students and teachers, as well as organizations and entities interested in sponsoring the Program, can learn more and get involved.

To learn more about the Rhode Island Civic Leadership Program, visit www.ricivicleadership.org.

