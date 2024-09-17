Secretary of State Wes Allen Encourages Alabamians to Serve as Poll Workers for the November 5 General Election

Wes Allen, Alabama’s Secretary of State, is encouraging qualified Alabamians to serve as poll workers for the November 5, 2024 General Election.

“Poll workers are essential members of the election administration team. They work hard from sun up to sun down on Election Day ensuring our elections run smoothly and efficiently. Serving as a poll worker is a great way to get involved in the elections process, and I would encourage any eligible Alabama voter interested in participating to reach out to my Office or their local probate judge to learn more,” said Secretary Allen.

Alabama poll workers must be registered voters in the county where they wish to serve as a poll worker. Poll workers are appointed by an appointing board consisting of their county probate judge, sheriff, and circuit clerk. They must also attend training administered by their county probate judge prior to each election.

Qualified individuals can apply to be a poll worker by filling out this form: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/PollWorkerApplication.pdf.

Secretary Allen has provided counties with two poll worker recruitment tools: Lawyers for Liberty and Heroes at the Polls. These programs aim to recruit uniquely qualified individuals, Alabama attorneys and veterans, to serve as poll workers in their counties.

“As a former probate judge, I know firsthand how vital poll workers are to election administration, and I understand the struggle that can sometimes come with recruiting poll workers,” explained Secretary Allen. “As Secretary of State, I will always support our hardworking election officials across the state and work to ensure they have everything they need to administer the most secure elections in the country.”

Wes Allen is Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is Alabama’s Chief Elections Official. Additionally, Alabama law gives the Secretary of State more than 1,000 different duties. To learn more about the Secretary of State and his responsibilities and duties visit www.sos.alabama.gov.

