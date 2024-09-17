Brookhaven announces International Festival 2024 stage lineup

Tito Puente Jr., The Itals headline two-day event October 19-20

BROOKHAVEN, Ga., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International sensations Tito Puente Jr. and The Itals are the concert headliners for Brookhaven’s second annual International Festival, taking place 11 a.m.-6 p.m. October 19-20 along the Peachtree Creek Greenway.



Latin and jazz musician and percussionist Tito Puente Jr., who closes the event on Sunday, October 20, has become an audience favorite in casinos, performing arts centers, symphony halls, and jazz festivals worldwide, performing in more than 300 shows over the past five years. The son of the legendary musician Tito Puente, his 2004 album, “In My Father’s Shoes,” featured the classic Puente titles and was spun into a BET Jazz television special of the same name. Puente Jr. was seen in a tribute to his father’s music on NBC’s two-hour special “The Apollo at 70: A Hot Night in Harlem.” He has also appeared on the ABC soap opera hit “One Life to Live” in performance with his big band. Symphony appearances include Dallas, San Antonio, Colorado, South Bend, and upcoming performances with the Palm Desert Symphony and the National Symphony Orchestra conducted by Marvin Hamlisch.

The Itals headline the festival on Saturday, October 19. The Jamaican reggae vocal group was formed in 1976 by Alvin “Keith” Porter, Lloyd Ricketts, and Ronnie Davis (formerly a member of The Tennors), all of whom had previously also recorded as solo artists. All three had worked together in the late 1960s in The Westmorelites. The group recorded several albums through the late 1970s and 1980s, with Ronnie Davis going on to a successful solo career in 1997 as Ronnie Davis and Idren.

Performers rounding out the international lineup include African women empowerment dance group Giwayen Mata, Colombian Salsa musician Brayan Caceres, Matsuriza Japanese Traditional Taiko Drummers, Atlanta-based world music group Surya Ensemble, and more. Visit BrookhavenGA.gov/intl-fest for the full lineup schedule, which is subject to change without notice.

In 2023, the inaugural festival was the city’s first major event along the Buford Highway Cultural Corridor. The Brookhaven International Festival will again feature a variety of live cultural performances and music, a large-scale art installation from Mexico (Cielo Tejido/Woven Sky), international cuisine, a Kidz Zone, lowrider car show, global marketplace, health screenings and vendors. A 5K walk/run benefiting We Love Buford Highway will take place Sunday, October 20. For the first year, a car show will be part of the mix. Free parking will be available.

In 2022, the City officially designated the vibrant community of Buford Highway as the Buford Highway Cultural Corridor to highlight the rich heritage and support the diverse arts, cultural initiatives, and public art that are accessible for and representative of all residents. This celebration brings all cultures on the Corridor and region into one area to encourage multicultural exchanges.

“Last year we watched this important celebration for the corridor, all of Brookhaven, the region, and state come to fruition, and I am proud that we are bringing back an event aimed at strengthening ties amongst the many different cultures,” said Mayor Pro-Tem and District 4 Council Member John Funny.

For the second year, a 5K benefitting We Love Buford Highway will kick off Sunday festival festivities. We Love Buford Highway is a 501(C)3 non-profit whose mission is preserving the multicultural identity of the Buford Highway Corridor.

“We’re thrilled to be the beneficiary nonprofit,” said We Love Buford Highway Executive Director Lily Pabian. “There’s literally no 10-mile stretch like Buford Highway. Immigrant communities are here for its sense of belonging through authentic representations in languages, cultures, and commerce. Preserving this place takes coalitions, partnerships, and yes, celebrations. This weekend is a giant step in that direction.”

The 5K is a qualifier for the AJC Peachtree Road Race and is a USATF-certified course. It takes place along the Peachtree Creek Greenway and adjacent parking lots, making it safe for runners and walkers of all ages and abilities. For registration, visit BrookhavenGA.gov/intl-fest and click on the 5K button. For festival and 5K updates, visit BrookhavenGA.gov/intl-fest and follow the City of Brookhaven on social media at @BrookhavenGAgov and @CiudadDeBrookhaven.

