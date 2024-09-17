Northern Virginia Food Rescue Saves 40,000 lbs of Produce and Expands Support for Local Schools During Summer Months

NOVA-FR rescues produce from a rejected Walmart delivery NOVA-FR Volunteers pack bags for their Backpack Program for food insecure students

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northern Virginia Food Rescue ( NOVA-FR ) is excited to announce several impactful initiatives as it continues its mission to reduce food insecurity and environmental waste in Northern Virginia.On September 4, 2024, NOVA-FR successfully completed a single rescue of over 40,000 lbs of fresh produce that had been rejected by a Walmart distribution center. This is a significant one-day food recovery effort that will further the organization's mission of providing nourishment and essential nutrition to the local community.Additionally, NOVA-FR is proud to announce the success of its Backpack Program, which provides vital food assistance to students in need across Prince William County.While many children receive breakfast and lunch at school, they often face hunger on weekends, holidays, and during school breaks. This year, in addition to supporting students throughout the school year, NOVA-FR distributed over 30,000 pounds of food between June 24th and July 12th, ensuring that children attending summer school had access to nutritious meals.This week, NOVA-FR is gearing up for PWC Gives!, a 24-hour fundraising marathon taking place from September 19-20, which will help secure vital funding for future initiatives.40,000 lbs of Produce Rescued and Redirected to Local Communities:In an effort that exemplifies its core mission, NOVA-FR stepped in when 40,000 lbs of fresh produce were rejected at a Walmart distribution center. With rapid coordination, the nonprofit mobilized its network of volunteers and partner organizations to collect and redistribute the produce to community pantries, shelters, and nonprofits within 24 hours."This type of large-scale rescue operation is what NOVA-FR is built to do," said Dr. Megan Franco, Executive Director of NOVA-FR. "When food is rejected, our team springs into action to ensure that it reaches the people who need it most. The produce that would have ended up in a landfill is instead nourishing families in our community."Through its volunteer-driven model and innovative mobile app, NOVA-FR is able to respond swiftly to situations like this, diverting food from waste streams and ensuring its delivery to organizations that directly serve food-insecure populations. This recent operation is part of an ongoing effort that has saved tens of millions of pounds of food in the region and provided fresh, nutritious produce to those who otherwise might go without.Backpack Program Delivers 30,000 lbs of Food to Prince William County Schools:In addition to its emergency rescue efforts, NOVA-FR has been actively supporting local students and their families through its Backpack Program. Over the summer, the organization distributed over 30,000 lbs of food to summer school students in the Prince William County School system. This program ensures that children who rely on school meals for breakfast and lunch, still have access to nutritious food during weekends, school breaks and holidays."Our Backpack Program is designed to fill the gap during times when students are not in school, a particularly challenging time for families facing food insecurity." said Dr. Franco. "We believe every child deserves access to healthy food, and this program is a vital part of how we support that mission."The food distributed through the Backpack Program includes a range of nutritious items, such as fruits and vegetables, canned products, and shelf-stable meals, ensuring that families have a variety of options to meet their needs. This summer’s efforts impacted thousands of students and their families, providing not only sustenance but also peace of mind during a critical time. PWCGives Fundraising Marathon: A Call to Support NOVA-FR’s Mission:NOVA-FR’s work is fueled by community support, and the upcoming PWCGives event offers an opportunity for the public to contribute to its continued success. PWCGives, a 24-hour fundraising marathon taking place from September 19-20, will help raise the necessary funds to expand NOVA-FR’s food rescue and distribution programs. Contributions from this event will directly support the organization's operations, enabling more food rescues, volunteer mobilization, and expanded reach into underserved communities.PWCGives is an annual giving event that brings together residents, businesses, and nonprofits throughout Prince William County for a day of giving and philanthropy. As NOVA-FR participates in this year’s event, it aims to raise awareness and secure donations to bolster its food rescue network and continue its impact across the region."We're inviting the entire community to be a part of something bigger," said Dr. Franco. "Every dollar raised during PWCGives will help us rescue more food and feed more families. This is a chance for everyone to take part in solving food insecurity and making a real difference in Northern Virginia."About Northern Virginia Food Rescue:Northern Virginia Food Rescue (NOVA-FR) is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to reducing food insecurity and environmental impact through innovative food rescue operations. Utilizing a blend of technology, community engagement, and strategic partnerships, NOVA-FR ensures that surplus food nourishes people, not landfills. The organization rescues and redistributes food across the Northern Virginia region, providing critical resources to local nonprofits, schools, and community centers.

