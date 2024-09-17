United Language Group Awarded $1.8M to Improve Health Access for Non-English-Speaking Communities Through Proven Navigator Services

New grant will enable United Language Group’s Navigator program to support multilingual communities in South Carolina with health insurance enrollment.

Minneapolis, MN, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reinforcing United Language Group’s (ULG) continued commitment to addressing the healthcare disparities faced by non-English-speaking communities, they have received a five-year, $1.8 million Community Navigator Grant as part of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid (CMS) program’s investment to support navigators in ensuring health coverage access to underserved populations.

Building on the organization’s experience providing linguistically competent programming and its partnerships with local organizations serving refugees and underserved language groups, the new grant will enable ULG’s Navigator program to support South Carolina's communities with limited English proficiency (LEP), including Saluda, Jasper, and Beaufort counties, as well as the surrounding areas of Columbia and Hilton Head Island.

“We're not just translating words – we're actively breaking down barriers and providing the culturally adapted support these communities need to thrive,” said Sarah Siler-LaFave, ULG’s Executive Vice President, Translations. “By offering guidance that respects their languages and cultures, we'll empower individuals with LEP and families to navigate the healthcare system with confidence and access the coverage they need.”

Culturally Adapted Services and Outreach to Address Health Disparities in South Carolina

South Carolina’s Hispanic residents, who face disproportionately high uninsured rates due to language barriers, will be a major focus of this program. ULG's culturally adapted approach will address these challenges head-on, helping build trust and providing education in the languages they prefer.

The comprehensive program will be tailored to the unique needs of the community and will include in-person engagement where bilingual Navigators offer direct, face-to-face support, ensuring individuals understand healthcare options and enroll in coverage. ULG utilizes culturally relevant marketing with multilingual materials to engage diverse audiences effectively. Language access services such as translation and interpretation will make it easier for consumers to navigate the healthcare system and understand their options and benefits. Additionally, the program addresses social determinants of health by connecting individuals to resources like housing stability and food security, ultimately improving overall well-being.

“This program provides essential support, acting as a lifeline for many individuals and families with LEP,” said Vanessa Hartman, Director of Operations, Health Outcomes Solutions at ULG. “By addressing language barriers and cultural differences, we’ll provide the guidance they need to navigate the healthcare system and access insurance. Continuing this work is essential to the well-being of these communities and to fostering a more inclusive healthcare system.”

About United Language Group: United Language Group (ULG) is a leading translation, interpretation, and localization provider, serving customers in over 250 languages. For more than 40 years, our team has utilized cutting-edge technology and linguistic expertise to provide results for customers across multiple industries around the world.

