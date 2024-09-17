Mark Cuban Foundation and DriveTime Family Bring AI Bootcamp to Tempe Teens

Applications for camp that offers free world-class AI education to help prepare students for latest tech evolution are now open.

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with the DriveTime Family of Brands is bringing the only artificial intelligence (AI) camp of its kind, free of charge, to high school students in the Phoenix Valley. With a custom and highly relevant curriculum focused on teaching students about the latest developments in the world of AI and Generative AI, the camp will provide the tools to make these technologies work for them and promises to educate, inspire and fuel the next generation of AI professionals.



These AI bootcamps are introductory and accessible to students in grades 9-12 with an interest in technology. Students do not need any familiarity with computer science or programming to attend. Over the course of three half-days, students will learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Students also learn how to utilize ChatGPT via tailored inputs and use Microsoft's cloud computing tools to build their own AI applications.

“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it’s crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder. “While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with DriveTime, the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”

This year’s bootcamp, taking place at DriveTime Family’s Tempe corporate office on November 2nd, 9th, and 16th is hosted and staffed by DriveTime. The DriveTime Family of Brands includes three subsidiaries: DriveTime, Bridgecrest and SilverRock. The three branches work together to sell, finance and protect vehicles for customers across the nation.

DriveTime is one of 30+ host companies selected to host camps across the US.

“Through our partnership with Mark Cuban Foundation, we are honored to present this opportunity to host the third year of AI Bootcamp at DriveTime for high school students at no cost,” said Robyn Jordan, Head of People at DriveTime. “We understand how crucial the education system is for our future and work toward creating equitable education environments as part of our commitment to create opportunities and improve lives.”

There are just 1.5 weeks left until the September 30 deadline. Do not miss your chance—submit your application now, as spaces are limited.

Apply for the bootcamp at: markcubanai.org.

Watch Mark Cuban’s message about Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI bootcamps and access the full media kit here.

To learn more, visit markcubanai.org.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th -12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.org.

About DriveTime

The DriveTime, Bridgecrest and SilverRock Brand Family brings a contemporary perspective to the pre-owned car buying experience. At the intersection of technology and innovation, the family of companies uses proprietary tools and over two decades of industry knowledge to redefine the process of purchasing, financing, and protecting vehicles. Through its mission of creating opportunities and improving lives, DriveTime is dedicated to helping customers get behind the wheel of a reliable car, Bridgecrest supports customers through the life of their loan, and SilverRock provides the necessary ancillary products and warranties. Together, the brand family places a focus on putting the right customer in the right vehicle to get them on the path to ownership. The Brand Family is headquartered in Arizona and Texas, but you can find its tire tracks across the nation as it continues expanding its footprint in new territories.

