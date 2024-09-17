SPZI: JP3E Announces First Aluminum Ingot Shipment Using Trade Finance Platform with Bloxcross

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JP 3E Holdings, Inc. (OTC: SPZI), formerly Spooz, Inc., is excited to announce a key milestone with the successful first shipment of Aluminum Ingot (A7). This contract marks the beginning of a series of monthly shipments, with the first 500 metric tons (MT) already en route, scheduled to arrive early next week.



Globally, the demand for aluminum continues to grow, especially with the rising adoption of electric vehicles and the shift toward greener manufacturing practices. As of mid-September 2024, the price of aluminum stands at approximately $2,528 per metric ton​.

This inaugural transaction, negotiated and funded through our newly launched Trade Finance platform in collaboration with Bloxcross, highlights the success of our innovative approach to global trade, enabling faster and more efficient outcomes.

John K. Park, Chairman of JP3E, highlighted the importance of this achievement, stating, “This milestone demonstrates our expanding expertise in the commodity trading sector and establishes a solid foundation for future opportunities.”

Diego Baez, CEO of Bloxcross and the incoming CEO of JP3E, added, “Our approach to innovation in global trade has exceeded expectations. The Trade Finance platform has enabled us to achieve faster closing times and optimized trade financing options. We look forward to continued growth and many more successful global trade transactions.”

This contract represents a pivotal moment for JP3E as the company continues to enhance its presence in the global commodities market.

About JP 3E Holdings, Inc.

JP3E is a global leader in commodity trading, known for its innovative approach to optimizing trade processes and solutions across numerous sectors. With a commitment to sustainability and market leadership, JP3E continues to drive new trends and solutions in global commodity markets.

About Bloxcross, Inc.

Bloxcross is at the forefront of financial technology, specializing in blockchain-based solutions for cross-border payments and trade finance. Dedicated to streamlining global financial transactions, Bloxcross provides secure, fast, and cost-effective services to clients worldwide. To learn more about their groundbreaking solutions, visit https://www.blox.global/.

