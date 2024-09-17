CANADA, September 17 - Released on September 17, 2024

A public inquest into the death of Oliver Rundle will be held October 7 to 11, 2024, at the Travelodge, 106 Circle Drive West, in Saskatoon.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Subsequent start times will be determined by the presiding coroner.

Rundle, 74, was an inmate in the Palliative Care Unit at the Regional Psychiatric Centre (RPC) in Saskatoon. His health deteriorated and he was pronounced deceased by RPC nursing staff on October 27, 2021.

Section 20 of The Coroners Act, 1999 states that the Chief Coroner shall hold an inquest into the death of a person who dies while an inmate at a jail or a correctional facility, unless the coroner is satisfied that the person's death was due entirely to natural causes and was not preventable.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Coroner Brent Gough, K.C. will preside at the inquest.

