Groundbreaking for University at Buffalo’s Russell L. Agrusa Hall

Governor Kathy Hochul today celebrated the groundbreaking for the University at Buffalo’s new Russell L. Agrusa Hall, which will house the University’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. The $111 million project was designed to meet the growing enrollment of UB’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences and enhance the student experience. The project has been funded in part by a $68 million New York State capital investment, through the SUNY Construction Fund, and $43 million from the University at Buffalo. This includes a private donation that will encourage students to pursue their intellectual curiosity and tackle challenges while allowing the university to serve increased enrollment in high-demand STEM fields to grow the state's workforce.

“With financial support coming from New York State and generous private donations, we are not only expanding opportunities in high-demand STEM fields but also fostering an environment that inspires curiosity, innovation, and collaboration,” Governor Hochul said. “This new facility will play a crucial role in preparing our students to lead in an increasingly technological world and strengthen New York’s position as a leader in research and education."

The building is named in honor of Russell L. Agrusa, a University at Buffalo alumnus and retired software executive, who last year committed $40 million to the University. It will accommodate the continued growth of the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, where enrollment has surged 46 percent from 2013 to 2023.

The new facility, located on the University's North Campus in Amherst, will further solidify UB's place among the nation's premier public research universities, while simultaneously diversifying the state’s STEM workforce. The facility will include collaborative and maker spaces for engineering and computer science students, organizations and clubs. It will be equipped with the latest technology and will encourage synergies across the engineering and applied sciences disciplines, serving as a focal point for learning, enrichment, entrepreneurship and student activities.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “The University at Buffalo is an extraordinary institution, consistently at the forefront of pioneering transformative research and innovation. I am deeply appreciative to Governor Kathy Hochul and the Legislature for their investment to build this state-of-the-art facility that will help UB attract top-tier talent and further its mission of student success and upward mobility.”

Representative Tim Kennedy said, “The University at Buffalo is the crown jewel of research institutions in the State of New York and this $111 million investment in Russell L. Agrusa Hall will ensure our region continues to lead. The state-of-the-art facility will meet the growing needs of students, empower researchers to make important discoveries, and bolster our STEM workforce. I applaud Governor Hochul and leaders at UB for their efforts to provide the next generation of bright minds with the tools and support they need to thrive and contribute to our economy and the sciences.”

State Senator Sean Ryan said, “The growth of engineering and computer science programs at the University at Buffalo exemplifies why UB is a flagship institution of the SUNY system. The state’s investment in this new building, as well as Russell Agrusa’s generous contribution, will help UB continue to provide life-changing educational opportunities that bring students to Buffalo from around the world.”

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said, “The state’s investment in this new engineering building is rooted in our belief in UB's long history of world-class research right here in Western New York. New York State has reaped the benefits of UB’s leadership in the fields of engineering and computer science, and will continue to do so, as students are choosing UB in record numbers to become the world’s future engineers and computer scientists. This new building will help prepare them. I can’t wait to see it when it’s finished."

Assemblymember Karen McMahon said, "Since the founding of the University at Buffalo School of Engineering and Applied Sciences in 1946, UB has established itself as one of the top institutions in the nation for engineering, cultivating a reputation of excellence forged over decades. Today, I am thrilled to join local elected and university leaders as we celebrate the groundbreaking of the Russell L. Agrusa Hall. Mr. Agrusa's generous commitment to UB has been profound, and this building with his namesake will welcome generations of engineers for years to come. I'm proud to represent UB in the State Assembly, and I am always excited to see the university's growth and prosperity."

University at Buffalo President Satish K. Tripathi said, "Russell L. Agrusa Hall will have a transformative impact on our School of Engineering and Applied Sciences and our university community. Consider the collaborations that will form there and contribute to economic prosperity and vitality in the region state and well beyond; the students who will be educated there and go on to lead in their fields; the innovations that will take root there, producing the technologies of tomorrow. On behalf of all of us at UB, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to UB alumnus Russ Agrusa for this historic gift, and to Governor Kathy Hochul, U.S. Representative Tim Kennedy and the Western New York state delegation for their enduring support of UB and our mission of excellence.”

About the University at Buffalo

The University at Buffalo is a premier, research-intensive public university, and is a New York State flagship university. UB's more than 30,000 students pursue their academic interests through more than 500 undergraduate, graduate and professional degree programs. Founded in 1846, the University at Buffalo is the largest and most comprehensive university in the State University of New York system (SUNY) and is a member of the Association of American Universities, which is composed of America's leading research universities.

About The State University of New York

The State University of New York is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States, and more than 95 percent of all New Yorkers live within 30 miles of any one of SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities. Across the system, SUNY has four academic health centers, five hospitals, four medical schools, two dental schools, a law school, the country’s oldest school of maritime, the state’s only college of optometry, and manages one US Department of Energy National Laboratory. In total, SUNY serves about 1.4 million students amongst its entire portfolio of credit- and non-credit-bearing courses and programs, continuing education, and community outreach programs. SUNY oversees nearly a quarter of academic research in New York. Research expenditures system-wide are nearly $1.1 billion in fiscal year 2023, including significant contributions from students and faculty. There are more than three million SUNY alumni worldwide, and one in three New Yorkers with a college degree is a SUNY alum. To learn more about how SUNY creates opportunities, visit their website.