Gnara Announces Kickstarter Campaign for the Go Free™ Collection: Leggings and Shorts With GoFly® Zipper Technology

GUNNISON , CO, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Gnara , inventors of the award-winning GoFlyPee Zipper Technology, is announcing a Kickstarter for the brand new Go Free™ ⅞ Legging and Go Free™ 6” Shorts. Gnara’s patented legging zipper design makes it easy and discrete for everyone to answer nature’s call – quite literally – in any environment. The leggings can be worn on their own for activities like yoga, hiking, or jogging, where it’s often difficult to strip sweaty layers off to pee, and for bouldering, camping, traveling, or attending music festivals, where bathrooms are often scarce.As is the case in Gnara’s internet-famous Go There Pants and Shorts, as well as their Ecotrek Overalls collaboration with LIVSN Designs that successfully launched on Kickstarter earlier this summer, the GoFly zipper in the Go Free Collection is also climbing harness and backpacking hip strap-compatible, meaning the Leggings and Shorts can be worn and used without removing any gear – a true game-changer for women outside.“With the Go Free Launch, we’re meeting demand for our most-requested product of all time, while progressing one step closer to getting this technology into as many applications as possible — to make our innovative, revolutionary design the norm instead of the exception in bottoms, across industry and gender,” said Georgia Grace Edwards, Founder & CEO of Gnara.“We love that the Go Free Collection offers quality and flattering pieces that can be worn as stand alone items, as well as compatible items to layer underneath our Go There Collection in colder weather scenarios,” Edwards continued. “You can expect the same solid fit thanks to our compressive 4-way stretch, and pockets that are even deeper than you’ve come to know and love in the Go There Collection, with awesome additions like a more sustainable, 100% recycled fabric and a super recognizable, yet comfy and flattering silhouette for everyday and travel use cases.”The Go Free Legging and Shorts are visually beautiful, high-end technical products, launching in three timeless colors in an inclusive XS-3XL size range. With a custom-printed inner fabric flap that runs along the existing seam found in traditional leggings, users can choose to go commando, or simply pull underwear to the side.With the launch of the Go Free Collection, Gnara is fulfilling the vision they imagined from the start -- creating a world where everyone, but especially women and girls don’t have to think twice before venturing outside and can explore exactly as they are - safely, comfortably, and confidently in a “layerable” line of outdoor apparel, at work and at play.The Go Free Leggings and Shorts are available exclusively on Kickstarter at discounted pre-order pricing from their MSRP of $128 and $108 respectively, starting September 10, 2024 and running until October 10, 2024. https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/gnara/go-freetm-leggings-and-shorts Update 9/11/24: On day 1 of the campaign, Gnara became funded in just 19 minutes and earned Kickstarter’s “Projects We Love” badge.For more information on Gnara, and to check out their full line of apparel, check out Gnara.com.Go Free Leggings PRODUCT SPECS:2023 Outdoor Retailer Innovation Award Winning Design100% recycled fabric: 79% recycled polyester, 21% recycled spandexSquat-proof 4-way stretch and compressionMoisture-wicking, snag- and pill-resistant fabricTwo large pockets for phones and other essentialsCustom YKK invisible zipper with patented, concealed Zipper Garage to stash the pull when not in use, in addition to soft, custom internal zipper shieldHigh waisted, flattering waistbandFlat-locked, reinforced seams for comfort and durabilityCompatible for layering with Gnara Go There CollectionHarness-compatibleMossed (soft hand feel)About Gnara ApparelGnara designs innovative and inclusive apparel for people to feel safe, comfortable and confident to explore as they are outside. Gnara creates products at the intersection of fashion, function, and accessibility with patented GoFlyZipper Technology, which has been recognized by Forbes, Women’s Health, USA Today, CNN, Outside, Gear Junkie, U.S. News & World Report, Outdoor Retailer Innovation Awards, and more. Gnara’s GoFlyhas revolutionized women's apparel, empowering them to Answer Nature’s Callwithout removing important safety gear or exposing skin to the elements (or others!). From hiking to serving on the front lines, Gnara helps people "go" on the go -- whether at work or at play. https://gnara.com/

