Waterfowl season for youth and veterans/active military runs the weekend of Sept. 28-29

Duck and goose hunting is among the coolest ways to introduce a youngster to the excitement of hunting. There's usually plenty of birds in the sky and the opportunity for a novice to experience the blinds, the decoys, and the dogs—all under the supervision and guidance of an adult.

But, you don’t just have to be an over-eager 10-year-old to enjoy the weekend kickoff. Veterans and active-duty military personnel can also participate in the early, two-day hunt Sept. 28-29.