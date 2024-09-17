News Item

Theodora Gaïtas sworn in as Minnesota Supreme Court Associate Justice

Posted: Monday, September 16, 2024

The Honorable Theodora Gaïtas took the oath of office as the Minnesota Supreme Court’s newest associate justice in a formal ceremony at the Minnesota History Center on Monday, Sept. 16.

“I am honored to stand before you today to pledge my commitment to serving the people of Minnesota as an associate justice of the Supreme Court,” Justice Gaïtas said. “I am also deeply grateful—thank you Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan for giving me this opportunity.”

Gov. Tim Walz praised Justice Gaïtas’ intellect and compassion, saying she is an excellent choice to fill the seat vacated by Justice Margaret Chutich, who retired in July.

“I can tell you with absolute confidence that Justice Gaïtas is the right person for this moment,” Gov. Walz said. “I know that the state’s high court and the people of Minnesota will be well served.”

Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Natalie Hudson echoed that sentiment. “Justice Gaïtas is a remarkable choice for our court—she has been on the front lines of our justice system in many roles, always bringing her keen intellect and commitment to fairness and equity,” she said. “We are incredibly fortunate to have her bring that experience and unwavering dedication to justice to our highest court.”

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Court of Appeals Judge Keala Ede, and attorney Julie Matonich also spoke on behalf of Justice Gaïtas. Clea Gaïtas Sur, Justice Gaïtas’ daughter, performed a “Unity Waltz” she composed in honor of her mother’s investiture.

Prior to joining the Supreme Court, Justice Gaïtas served on the Court of Appeals for four years and as a judge in the Fourth Judicial District for two years. Before her appointment to the bench, she was in private practice with Matonich Law and served as an appellate public defender with the Office of the Minnesota Appellate Public Defender. Justice Gaïtas is a 1994 cum laude graduate of the University of Minnesota Law School.

Justice Gaïtas joined the Supreme Court on Aug. 1. The court held a private swearing-in ceremony on that day.