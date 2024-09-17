Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,706 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,268 in the last 365 days.

SmartCentres Declares Distribution for September 2024

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (“SmartCentres”) (TSX: SRU.UN) announced today that the trustees of SmartCentres have declared a distribution for the month of September 2024 of $0.15417 per unit, representing $1.85 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on October 15, 2024 to unitholders of record as at September 30, 2024.

About SmartCentres

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 195 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.2 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.2% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

For more information, visit www.smartcentres.com or please contact:

Mitchell Goldhar  Peter Slan
Executive Chairman and CEO   Chief Financial Officer
(905) 326-6400 ext. 7674 (905) 326-6400 ext. 7571
mgoldhar@smartcentres.com  pslan@smartcentres.com 

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SmartCentres Declares Distribution for September 2024

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more